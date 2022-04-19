DNA Vibe Jazz Band Therapy: A Review

Made in the USA, the DNA Jazz Band Vibe joins a newer class of sports medicine-related healing therapies that include photobiomodulation. Photobiomodulation is a form of light therapy that uses specific wavelengths of red light and near-infrared light to help stimulate, heal, regenerate, and protect cells. However, this product goes beyond light therapy by including two additional proprietary modes of micro-vibration and magnetic stimulation.

Think about the importance of vitamin D and the sun in our lives. Sunlight contains a broad spectrum of light, all the way from UV to red and infrared wavelengths. Light therapy borrows from these knowns.

Increasing in popularity of use, red light has been shown to increase microcirculatory blood flow and reduce inflammation, which has been correlated with quickened healing, improved immune support, brain health, sleep , skin health, and hair growth. Near-infrared light has also been correlated to local hyperemia (increased blood flow) and positive healing that leads to reduction of muscle tension.

The DNA Jazz Band Vibe also uses magnetotherapy and micro-vibrations to further aid in cellular health, circulation, and muscle relaxation. Magnetotherapy uses a pulsing magnetic field (typically a low 10-20 Hz) to induce intracellular movement of ions, which purportedly results in hyperpolarization of the cell membrane and thereby acceleration of metabolism, and an increase in blood flow and oxygenation.

In summary, these four proprietary modes of red light, near-infrared, magnetic, and micro-vibration, work together to help the user enjoy all of the benefits listed above.

Whether by placebo effect or the actual device itself, use of this band over the course of a couple days after rigorous exercise did seem to accelerate healing and relieve pain for this tester. The pain relief at times did seem to come more quickly, though depending on the severity of the pain the results may or may not be as apparent. Since the intent of the device is to help speed up recovery, in addition to bringing relief, it did seem to accomplish this goal in our limited test.

According to the manufacturer, any athletes, including Olympic ones, have tried this product with positive results. Other users include those suffering from aches and pains, injuries, arthritis, inflammation, and more. The DNA Vibe can be used on ankles, knees, elbows, wrists, shoulders, necks, backs, and other areas of the body. Its flexible design keeps the device where it’s needed most, and the product comes with a short and longer length band to allow you to adjust the length as needed.

One thing that made this product a bit cumbersome to use was needing to always find an electrical outlet and sometimes an extension cord. There’s a battery pack option to make this device more portable, so be sure to get that version if you want to use it anywhere.

Device info page: Jazz Band Vibe