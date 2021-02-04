Tiny Ventway Sparrow Ventilators FDA Cleared

Inovytec, an Israeli firm, has won clearance from the FDA to introduce its Ventway Sparrow ventilators in the United States. Weighing only 2.2 pounds (1 Kg), including the built-in battery, and with a small footprint, these can be used just about anywhere that ventilator support is required. The Sparrows support both invasive and non-invasive ventilation and are designed to manage patients over 5 Kg in weight.

Thanks to a built-in turbine and battery, the device doesn’t require external oxygen and can operate free from an external power source for up to 4.5 hours. The same turbine used to deliver oxygen provides cooling for the device itself. Requiring only periodic filter replacements, the device is purportedly pretty much maintenance free.

An optional quick start mode on the Sparrows lets clinicians provide ventilation in about five seconds after making three clicks.

Three versions of the Ventway Sparrows are being made available, and are already available in Europe, Canada, and Australia, according to Inovytec:

Ventway Sparrow: EMS can take advantage of the lightweight, internal turbine and small size to start ventilating anywhere including land or air ambulances.

Ventway MIL Standard: A military-grade lightweight tactical ventilator that is more robust, night vision compatible and operational at altitudes of up to 25,000 feet.

Ventway MRI: MRI compatible and made for in-hospital use, the Ventway MRI can be used in ICU and emergency department settings as well as surgeries, recovery rooms, and for patient transfers.

Via: Inovytec