SENSEI Robotic Gamma Probe Cancer Detector Cleared in Europe

Lightpoint Medical, a company based near London, England, has won the EU CE Mark for its SENSEI robotic gamma probe. The device is the first of its kind, allowing physicians to insert it through a cavity or a standard laparoscopic port and look for lymph nodes and lymphatic system metastasis, when paired with an injectable radioactive tracer. Articulating the probe inside the body is achieved using either manual or robotic tools with a grasper at the distal end, and when using multigrip orientations, six degrees of freedom are achieved.

“Securing CE Mark for SENSEI® is an important milestone in our efforts to transform cancer surgery and underscores our commitment to meet surgeons’ needs for miniaturized cancer detection tools as robotic platform technologies grow to dominate surgical practice,” said Dr. David Tuch, CEO of Lightpoint Medical in a press release. “SENSEI® promises accurate real-time cancer detection for robot-assisted cancer surgery. Currently, surgeons have no way to precisely detect cancer intra-operatively. As a result, millions of patients suffer every year as cancer is frequently left behind or healthy, functional tissue is needlessly removed.”

Here’s a video from Lightpoint Medical introducing the SENSEI probe:

Product page: SENSEI

Flashbacks: Endomagnetics Sienna+ Magnetic Tracer For Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy Gets CE Approval; Magtrace Nanoparticles for Sentimag System is FDA Approved for Breast Lymph Node Biopsy; The Magseed Injectable Marker: Interview with Eric Mayes, CEO of Endomag

Via: Lightpoint Medical