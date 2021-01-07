Strados RESP Monitors Lung Sounds, Now FDA Cleared

Strados Labs, a company based in Philadelphia, PA, but with R&D offices in Atlanta, GA, won FDA clearance to introduce its RESP system for monitoring lung sounds. The RESP device has already been employed in clinical trials to help monitor how various therapies, patient reports, and other vital signs correlate with changes in lung sounds. The same capabilities can now be utilized by clinicians to monitor their patients, and perhaps even to track what effect COVID-19 has on the lungs.

RESP attaches to the chest and much like a stethoscope listens for typical auscultation sounds, as well as coughs and wheezes. These are recorded and stored in the cloud in a HIPAA compliant way, to be accessed by clinicians to review at any time. The system can cancel out a great deal of the noise and track trends in lung sounds.

“This wearable technology will allow us to follow our patients in healthcare settings more effectively, by providing regular interval listening between clinician visits, by archiving the patient’s lung sounds for future comparisons and by reducing the variability in auscultatory documentation that presents a major problem both in patient care and in clinical trials,” said Dr. Mitchell Glass, the Chief Medical Officer of Strados Labs, in the announcement.

“We are excited to finally bring the RESP™ technology to clinicians, scientists and patients who need it most,” added Strados Co-founder & CEO Nick Delmonico. “The FDA clearance is a major milestone for our early stage company. Our team worked tirelessly and overcame obstacles, many that were out of our control due to COVID 19, to achieve this goal during a particularly challenging year for small businesses. We are thrilled to be one step closer to our mission of making every breath count.”

Via: Strados Labs

Related: Making Every Breath Count: Innovative Remote E-Stethoscope Platform (RESPTM) Could Aid Clinicians in Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak