Siemens MULTIX Impact C DR System Cleared by FDA

Siemens Healthineers won FDA clearance for its recently introduced MULTIX Impact C ceiling-mounted digital radiography (DR) system. The FDA also cleared the MULTIX Impact VA20, a new version of the existing parent DR system. Both devices are targeted toward clinics on a budget, but offer advanced capabilities, including helping to optimize settings to achieve the best acquisitions and image reconstructions.

The systems include wireless detectors, motorized tube heads, and come with free-floating patient tables. A 10″ touchscreen display right on the X-ray tube make things flow easier and allow technologists to be near the bedside while doing most of the prep work. The interface takes patient data, combines it with its own machine-observable information, and after a bit of input from the operator the optimal settings are identified and ready to be activated. Once inside the control room, a camera provides the technician a live view of the patient.

“With this FDA clearance, Siemens Healthineers pushes the boundaries of what is possible in radiography,” said Niral Patel, Vice-President of X-ray Products at Siemens Healthineers North America, in the announcement. “We can now deliver both floor-mounted and ceiling-mounted options with automation, artificial intelligence, and safety features that expand our customers’ capabilities in digital radiography.”

Product page: MULTIX Impact C

Flashback: Siemens’ Multix Select DR X-Ray Gets FDA Clearance