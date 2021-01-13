Cios Flow Mobile C-Arm from Siemens FDA Cleared

Siemens Healthineers just announced FDA clearance to introduce its Cios Flow mobile C-arm in the United States. Developed for use in orthopedics, vascular surgery, trauma, spinal surgery, and other fields, it’s intended to be a general purpose C-arm that can be easily used in a variety of cases.

The Cios Flow is a relatively compact and lightweight (606 lb (275 kg)) C-arm that features touch screen controls with an intuitive interface. As an example, when the operator clicks on a part of the body, the so-called SpotAdapt function of the interface automatically sets parameters such as brightness and contrast to achieve the clearest images. It also detects motion, enhances edges, and makes metal parts look sharp and clear.

Thanks to our interconnected world, even C-arms have to have digital security, which in this case comes via Windows 10 security functions that limit access to the system and data within. Imaging and patient data can be encrypted using BitLocker and a log is kept on all system changes.

“With the Cios Flow, Siemens Healthineers proudly offers customers a mobile C-arm system with broad multidisciplinary functionality as well as a robust level of cybersecurity to help enable secure, efficient operations in the OR,” said Lara Barghout, Senior VP of Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers North America, in a press release.

Product page: Cios Flow

Via: Siemens Healthineers