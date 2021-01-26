Canon’s Premium Large Bore CT Coming to U.S.

Canon Medical is releasing its Aquilion Exceed LB advanced CT scanner that features an impressively large 90 centimeter bore.

The wide opening and edge-to-edge extended field-of-view (90 cm) reconstruction will certainly allow for large patients to be imaged, but also gives more flexibility in patient positioning, as well as easier access during procedures such as when CT fluoroscopy is employed. Thanks to an 80-row detector with a 4 cm coverage, the largest for large bore scanners, an exam can be done faster.

The Aquilion Exceed LB includes Canon’s Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction technology, which improves image clarity and sharpness as well as AI powered software for automatic organ and tissue contouring.

“The Aquilion Exceed LB was designed to push the boundaries of traditional simulation,” said Erin Angel, managing director, CT Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “Deep learning reconstruction will give radiation oncology teams the confidence they need for accurate and precise planning across patients.”

Here’s a slightly over-the-top promo video for the Aquilion Exceed LB:

Product page: Aquilion Exceed LB

Via: Canon Medical