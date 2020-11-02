Urolift Advanced Tissue Control to Treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Teleflex has launched the Urolift Advanced Tissue Control system, a product designed to treat patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The system can be used to open the urethra by inserting small implants that hold the lobes of the prostrate in a retracted position. The device is specifically tailored to treat those with challenging prostatic anatomy, including those with large lateral lobes and an obstructive median lobe.

BPH is a common condition affecting perhaps over 500 million men globally, and it often occurs with increasing age. For men who are affected, it can lead to a decreased quality of life. Treatments include medication or surgical intervention, but these approaches don’t always work well for everyone.

The Urolift system aims to provide a minimally invasive approach to treating the condition, and does not require an incision or destructive enlargement of the urethra. Patients can be treated in an outpatient procedure that takes only about an hour or two. A urologist can advance the device into the urethra under cystoscopic visualization, and then use it to insert small implants around the enlarged prostatic lobes, pushing them aside to create more space.

Tissue control wings that help to hold tissue back during the procedure are included in the new system, helping the urologist to visualize the blockage more easily. The device tip has also been enhanced, making it easier to deliver the implants. Laser-etched indicators on the needle location marker also help to predictably place the implants.

“We are encouraged by early positive responses from urologists to the UroLift ATC System,” said Dave Amerson, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit, in an announcement. “Urologists are reporting high satisfaction with its ease of use and indicating their willingness to adopt the new device in their practices to treat patients with challenging anatomies, including obstructive median lobe and large lateral lobes.”

Here’s a link to a video about the Urolift system…

Product page: Urolift

Via: Teleflex