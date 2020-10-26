Siemens Ysio Max Digital Radiography System FDA Cleared

Siemens Healthineers won clearance from the FDA for the Ysio Max digital radiography system that features a number of so-called MAX technologies, including new detectors and usability features that improve imaging and quicken exams.

Three new detectors are included, including the new MAX wi-D, the lightest 14 x 17” wireless detector with a handle, that weighs only 6.6 lbs. and is just over a half an inch thick. The new wireless MAX Mini, developed for pediatric, orthopedic, and trauma applications, is 10 x 14 x 0.6″ in size and weighs 3.5 lbs. Finally, a static 17 x 17” MAX is a general purpose detector that can be used for a wide variety of exam types and patients.

To help clinicians achieve optimal images with minimal frustration and effort, features such as MAXalign display the live detector angle making X-ray tube alignment quick and easy. Siemens believes this can help prevent unnecessary radiation exposure, keeping patients safer and lowering the associated costs of longer exams.

The on-board touch display that’s right on the X-ray tube provides all the important information on one screen and tunable parameters can be changed quickly.

The Ysio Max’s smaller wireless detectors noted above can be used with existing Siemens radiography, fluoroscopy, and urology systems such as the Luminos dRF Max, Luminos Agile Max, and UROSKOP Omnia Max.

Via: Siemens