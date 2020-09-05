Veterinary Medicine Market was Values at USD 22,973 million in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 29,698 million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

Market Introduction:

The global veterinary medicine market held a market value of USD 22,973 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 29,698 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Veterinary medicine is a branch of medical science which deals with prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases which affect domestic as well as wild animals.

The market is continuously growing owing to the factors such as rising number of pet adoptions, increasing prevalence of veterinary diseases, and growing adoption of pet insurance. According to a statistics published by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, near about 6.5 million companion animals are adopted by animal shelters every year in the U.S. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding animal health is also driving the market growth.

However, lack of awareness and risks associated with the devices are expected to restrain the market growth.

Segmentation:

The global veterinary medicine market has been segmented into product, route of administration, animal type, and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the global veterinary medicine market is divided into drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives. The drugs segment is further divided into anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and parasiticide. The vaccines segment is sub-segmented into inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, and recombinant vaccines. The medicated feed additives segment is further divided into amino acids and antibiotics. The drugs segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high number of veterinary drugs available in the market and rising number of R&D activities for veterinary drugs. The drugs segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share owing to developments by major players and increasing prevalence of veterinary diseases. For instance, in August 2020, Elanco acquired Bayer AG’s animal health division. With this acquisition, Elanco expanded its veterinary medicines product portfolio.

Based upon the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral route, parenteral route, and topical route. Oral route is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its high usage for the treatment of animals.

By animal type, the market is classified into companion animals and livestock animals. Growing research & development in the field of livestock animals is expected to contribute to the high market growth.

By distribution channel, the veterinary medicine market is segmented into veterinary hospital pharmacies and retail veterinary pharmacies. The veterinary hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for the largest market share as veterinary hospitals are first point of care for veterinary disease treatments.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global veterinary medicine market is segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America consists of countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America accounted for the largest market share owing to high meat consumption and favorable government policies in the region. According to a data published by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), as of 2017, the US meat industry fed 326 million Americans.

Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe. The Europe market is the second largest region segment owing to favorable government policies for animals.

Asia-Pacific region is divided into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the increasing awareness regarding pet insurance and rising meat production. According to a data published by the Indian Institute of Insurance (III), number of pets insured reached 2.43 million by 2018, which was an increase of more than 17% from 2017.

The market in the LAMEA region is classified into Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others. The region is expected to register slow growth owing to low awareness in regions such as Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players covered in the report include Zoetis, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Intervet International B.V. (Netherlands), Elanco Animal Health (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK), Ceva Santé Animale (France), Virbac (France), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), ADM Animal Nutrition (US), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany), among others. These companies are involved in many strategic activities to grow in the global veterinary medicine market. For instance, in January 2020, Zoetis launched Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND vaccine against Newcastle and Marek’s disease. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio for poultry medicines.

