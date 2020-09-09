US Overactive Bladder Market 2020 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Overactive Bladder Industry

Description

The U.S. OAB market is estimated to reach US$3.49 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.01%, for the period spanning from 2021-2031.

The factors such as rising ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing obese population, surging diabetic prevalence, increasing coffee consumption and accelerating economic growth are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by entry of generic drugs, stringent regulations, associated business risk and side effects of oral therapies. A few notable trends include advancing innovative therapies, rising awareness of overactive bladder, growing adoption of procedural (third line) therapy, development of gene therapy and progressing drug pipeline.

The three main treatment approaches for the treatment of overactive bladder are behavioural therapy (Bladder Training & Pelvic Floor Exercises), prescription therapy (Oral Anticholinergics & β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist) and procedural therapy (BOTOX & Neuromodulation).

The fastest growing market is the U.S. owing to continuous advancement in β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist drugs, increasing OAB population and growing research & development efforts by domestic pharmaceutical firms to launch novel drugs with innovative mechanism of actions drugs.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. OAB market, segmented on the basis of drug class i.e. Anticholinergics and β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist and drug type i.e. Vibegron and Mirabegron.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players [Allergan Plc, Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Medtronic Plc and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Urovant Sciences Ltd.)] are also presented in detail.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Overactive Bladder

1.2 Symptoms & Diagnosis

1.3 Treatment

1.4 Overactive Bladder with BPH

2. The U.S. Market Analysis

2.1 Overactive Bladder Market

2.1.1 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Market Value Forecast

2.1.2 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Market Value by Drug Class

2.1.3 The U.S. Anticholinergics Market Value Forecast

2.1.4 The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists Market Value Forecast

2.1.5 The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists Market Value by Drug Type

2.1.6 The U.S. Vibegron Drug Revenue Forecast

2.1.7 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Patient Population Forecast

2.1.8 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Treated Patient Population Forecast

2.1.9 The U.S. Overactive Bladder Prescriptions Forecast

2.1.10 The U.S. Vibegron Drug Prescriptions Forecast

2.1.11 The U.S. Mirabegron Drug Prescriptions Forecast

2.2 Overactive Bladder Market with BPH

2.2.1 The U.S. Overactive Bladder with BPH Patient Population Forecast

2.2.2 The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist Market by Penetration Rate

2.2.3 The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist Patient Penetration by Drug

2.2.4 The U.S. Vibegron Drug Revenue Forecast

2.2.5 The U.S. Vibegron Prescriptions Forecast

2.2.6 The U.S. Mirabegron Prescriptions Forecast

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

3.1.2 Increasing HealthCare Expenditure

3.1.3 Growing Obese Population

3.1.4 Surging Diabetic Prevalence

3.1.5 Increasing Coffee Consumption

3.1.6 Accelerating Economic Growth

3.2 Key Trends and Developments

3.2.1 Advancing Innovative Therapies

3.2.2 Rising Awareness of Overactive Bladder

3.2.3 Growing Adoption of Procedural (Third Line) Therapy

3.2.4 Development of Gene Therapy

3.2.5 Progressing Drug Pipeline

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Entry of Generic Drugs

3.3.2 Stringent Regulations

3.3.3 Associated Business Risk

3.3.4 Side Effects of Oral Therapies

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global OAB Market

4.1.1 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

4.1.2 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

4.1.3 Key Players – Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5. Company Profiles

5.1 Allergan Plc

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2 Pfizer Inc.

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

5.4 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies

5.5 Medtronic Plc

5.5.1 Business Overview

5.5.2 Financial Overview

5.5.3 Business Strategies

5.6 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Urovant Sciences Ltd.)

5.6.1 Business Overview

5.6.2 Financial Overview

5.6.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

Normal Bladder vs. Overactive Bladder

OAB Treatment Approaches

The U.S. Overactive Bladder Market Value Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Overactive Bladder Market Value by Drug Class (2021/2031)

The U.S. Anticholinergics Market Value Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists Market Value Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists Market Value by Drug Type (2021/2031)

The U.S. Vibegron Drug Revenue Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Overactive Bladder Patient Population Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Overactive Bladder Treated Patient Population Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Overactive Bladder Prescriptions Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Vibegron Drug Prescriptions Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Mirabegron Drug Prescriptions Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Overactive Bladder with BPH Patient Population Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist Market by Penetration Rate (2021-2031)

The U.S. β3 Adrenoreceptor Agonist Patient Penetration by Drug (2021/2025/2031)

The U.S. Vibegron Drug Revenue Forecast (2021-2031)

The U.S. Vibegron Prescriptions Forecast (2021-2031)

