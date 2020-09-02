Thrombectomy Devices Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 1.9 Billion By 2026 – Says, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Product Type (Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices, and Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices), by Application (Neurovascular, Cardiovascular, and Peripheral Vascular), and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 1.03 billion in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Thrombectomy is interventional procedure practiced to remove blood clot from a blood vessel. It is commonly performed in the cerebral arteries. People already treated with intravenous thrombolysis that has not been effective, can also be treated with the help of thrombectomy procedures. Thrombectomy approaches have evolved rapidly, owing to constant advancements in technology of catheters as well as thrombectomy device such as intra-arterial thrombolytic infusions, which enable higher recanalization rates than before.

Key manufacturers are focused on gaining product approvals from regulatory authorities, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in May 2018, Stryker Corporation received an expanded CE Mark approval in the European Union for its Trevo thrombectomy device as a front-line treatment for acute ischemic stroke patients. In August 2018, NexGen Medical Systems, Inc., completed the first human use of their XCOIL Large Vessel (18mm) Thrombectomy System for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The new device, an expansion of the successful XCOIL 12mm System, is designed to rapidly remove blood clots in large vessels, such as the iliac vein. In May 2017, SurModics acquired Embolitech’s thrombectomy platform and the associated intellectual property in a deal worth US$ 5 million, with additional payments based on regulatory milestones.

Browse 30 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 194 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Product Type (Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices, and Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices), by Application (Neurovascular, Cardiovascular, and Peripheral Vascular), and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Global Thrombectomy Devices Market:

The global thrombectomy devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing incidence of stroke and thrombosis, and rising technological advancement in thrombectomy devices. For instance, in 2016, Penumbra Inc., announced the U.S. commercial availability of its most advanced thrombectomy device, ACE68 Reperfusion Catheter. The product leverages the latest advancements in tracking technology to deliver maximum aspiration power easily and safely for extracting thrombus in acute ischemic stroke patients.

Major players operating in the global thrombectomy devices market include Applied Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International, Capture Vascular, Claret Medical, Control Medical Technology, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Minnetronix, Inc., Nexgen Medical Systems, Inc., Natec Medical Ltd., Penumbra, Inc., Phenox GmbH, Stentys SA, Spectranetics Corporation, Straub Medical AG, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated.

