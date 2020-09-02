Resveratrol Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 159.1 Mn Threshold By 2026 – Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Resveratrol Market, by Application (Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, and Others), By Dosage Form (Tablet, Capsule, and Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Retail Channel, Online Channels, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 69.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Overview

Resveratrol is a part of a group of compounds called polyphenols. They are intended to act like antioxidants, protecting body against damage that can put at higher risk for chronic disease such as heart disease and cancer. Peanuts, berries, and skin of grapes are some of the common sources of resveratrol.

Increasing launches of novel resveratrol products in market is expected to drive growth of the global resveratrol market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, Evolva Holding SA, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, launched Veri-te as its brand for resveratrol. Veri-te is readily used in a wide range of consumer health applications such as food supplements (tablets, capsules, and chews), cosmetics, energy, wellness drinks, and personal care products. In December 2016, Helix Healthstore, a natural health supplement manufacturer expanded its product portfolio with the addition of Trans- Resveratrol-Super Youth Complex products in its range of premium health supplements. Trans- Resveratrol-Super Youth Complex is a potent antioxidant supplement and contains anti-aging properties that helps to prevent cell damages caused by free radicals, maintains longevity, and promote cellular rejuvenation. In August 2017, Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for its trans-resveratrol formulation, JOTROL. Based on the phase II trial, utilizing resveratrol, conducted by the company and its partner Murdoch Children’s Research Institute. JOTROL is expected to be used for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia.

Furthermore, a wide range of applications of resveratrol in cosmetic industry is expected to propel the global resveratrol market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Nutrinovate, a Swedish wellness innovator, announced to integrate Evolva Holding SA’s resveratrol in its reserol skincare range. Resveratrol is a dissolvable oral film strip system, which is used to boost skin elasticity, reduce age spots and wrinkle depth, and improve skin smoothness.

Key Takeaways of the Resveratrol Market:

The global resveratrol market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to frequent product approvals and launches of novel resveratrol products in key regions

North America held the dominant position in the global resveratrol market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). This is owing to high awareness among population take proper supplementation for healthy lifestyle.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to presence of key players in the region and frequent product launches. For instance, Evolva Holding SA, and Koninklijke DSM N.V., are some European players involved in resveratrol market.

Online distribution channel is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period as key players in the market are more focused to expand online channels to increase its sale. For instance, Helix Healthstore and VitaMonk, both launched resveratrol-based supplements in 2016, to sell with online channel, Amazon.com Inc.

Increasing ageing population and high prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer are expected to propel demand for resveratrol supplements over the forecast period. For instance, according to the United Nations estimates, in 2017, around 962 million people were aged 60 or over, globally. The number of older persons in the world is projected to be 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050.

Major players operating in the resveratrol market include SkinCeuticals, Evolva Holding SA, DSM Nutritionals, Jeunesse Global, VitaMonk, Helix Healthstore, Terraternal, Andorra Life, ResVitale, LLC, Endurance Products Company, RevGenetics, SiChuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and others

