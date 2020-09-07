Resuscitation Devices Market Industry Analysis and Growth Segmentation by 2020-2030 | MIR

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Resuscitation DevicesMarket – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global resuscitation devicesmarket is estimated to account forover US$ 6.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2019 to 2030.

The significantgrowth of themarket can be attributed togrowing geriatric population,and currently the overwhelming demand for resuscitation devices for treatment of COVID-19 among others. Moreover,the increasing prevalence of various target diseases and rising demand for emergency care, and training &awareness programs regardingdefibrillators are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The prominent players in the globalresuscitation devices market are Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health, ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Mindray Medical, Nihon Kohden, Teleflex, Resmed, Inc., 3M Company, GE Healthcare, and others.

Growing Factors:

Moreover, key players operating in the market provides a comprehensive set of resuscitation technologies &devices to facilitate patients and healthcare professionals better. These devices provide healthcare professionals withextensive support for resuscitation. Additionally, these devices are also available for neonatal use.These are some of the primary factors which have propelled the growth of the resuscitation devices market in recent times. For instance, Medical Equipment & Gases Australia Pty Ltd, offers Oxy-Viva 3 Resuscitator Kits; this deviceenables suction, resuscitation, and oxygen therapy in one compact kit. Such offeringsare expected to attract new customers and eventually boost the market in the coming years.

Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone suddenly. Severalforms of resuscitation devices aim to initiate spontaneous breathing, by mechanically ventilating the lungs of an unconscious person whosebreathing is compromised. The machine performs its function to keep the lungsoxygenated artificially. Defibrillators,if used correctly, can alsobe used to restore bloodcirculation.

The global resuscitation devices market is segmented into product, patient type, end users, and region.

By Products:

External defibrillators,

Airway management devices,

Convective warming blankets, and others

By Type:

Adult patients and

Pediatric patients

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share in theresuscitation devicesmarket in 2019. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure,rising geriatric population, and increasing incidents of cardiac &respiratory ailments are a few of the factors responsible for the large market share of this region.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL RESUSCITATION DEVICE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT External Defibrillators Airway Management Devices Convective Warming Blankets Other Resuscitation Devices GLOBAL RESUSCITATION DEVICE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BYPATIENT TYPE Adult Patients Pediatric Patients GLOBAL RESUSCITATION DEVICE MARKET – ANALYSIS &FORECAST, BY END USERS Hospitals,Ambulatory Surgical &Cardiac Centers Pre-Hospital Care Settings Other End Users

