Philips Azurion Lung Edition for High Precision Bronchoscopy Procedures

Philips has just unveiled its Azurion Lung Edition system that combines a number of technologies that improve how minimally invasive procedures in the lungs are performed. The system relies on Cone Beam CT imaging, to provide a high resolution 3D view of the lungs, along with X-ray guidance for clear awareness of the anatomy being worked on and the tools within. A combination of additional hardware and software features work together to help with thoracoscopic surgeries, biopsies, and lesion ablations that are common when diagnosing and treating lung cancer. Using the Azurion Lung Edition it is possible to complete endobronchial biopsies and lesion ablations within a single procedure.

“This is a very exciting time in the world of interventional pulmonology and advanced bronchoscopy,” said Dr. Michael Pritchett, pulmonary and critical care physician, Director, Chest Center of the Carolinas, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst Medical Clinic. “One of the things that we’re particularly excited about is being able to diagnose patients, stage their cancer and treat them, all in a single procedure. As a diagnostic bronchoscopist it’s exciting and rewarding to be able not only to diagnose patients, but to go on to treat them as well.”

“Lung cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and we need innovative technology to fight back,” added Dr. Gustavo Cumbo-Nacheli, Director of Bronchoscopy and Interventional Pulmonology at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “Without a Cone Beam CT scan to confirm placement of the biopsy needle, repeat procedures are often necessary. And by combining Cone Beam CT with other technologies, including robotics, we will be able to go beyond biopsy and treat the patient.”

