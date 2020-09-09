P2X7 Receptor Antagonists Market To Surpass US$ 135.2 Million Threshold By 2026 | CAGR: 18.3%: Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Global P2X7 Receptor Antagonists Market, by Drugs (AKP-23494954/RQ-00466479, EVT 401, GSK1482160, JNJ-55308942, JNJ-54175446, and Others (AZ11657312)), by Application (Central Nervous System Disorders, Immunological Disorders, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is expected to be valued at US$ 96.6 million in 2024, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

P2X7 receptor antagonists of Johnson & Johnson are considered, while estimating the size of the global P2X7 receptor antagonist market over the period 2024-2026. Currently only two companies’ molecules are in phase 1 trials in the U.S., which include Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline. JNJ-55308942 (Johnson & Johnson) is in Phase 1 clinical trials and is indicated for the treatment of mood disorders (Study start date for JNJ-55308942 was March 15, 2018, and ended on October 19, 2018). Similarly, another drug, JNJ-54175446 (Johnson & Johnson, study started on March 24, 2017, and ended on November 14, 2017) is also in Phase 1 clinical trials and is indicated for the treatment of a major depressive disorder. It is assumed that Johnson & Johnson will complete clinical trials in 2023 and will be able to launch the products in the market in the year 2024, as various phase 1 studies have been conducted for Johnson & Johnson drugs which would boost global P2X7 receptor antagonist market growth. These clinical trials by key players is the factor that are expected to drive growth of the global P2X7 receptor antagonist market over the forecast period.

Moreover, in March 2018, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation and RaQualia Pharma Inc. entered into a license agreement for a novel P2X7 receptor antagonist. Under this agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma gained exclusive rights for worldwide development, manufacture, and sale of P2X7 receptor antagonist, while RaQualia Pharma will receive a lump-sum payment as well as milestone payments corresponding to stages of development, and royalty payments in proportion to sales amounts. The P2X7 antagonist is AKP-23494954/RQ-00466479. Additionally, in 2016, CONBA Pharmaceutical revised the synthetic route for EVT401. Furthermore, additional pre-clinical pharmacokinetics and safety studies are being conducted to meet the requirements of the China Food and Drug Administration prior to seeking approval for further clinical studies. Furthermore, Evotec AG granted exclusive rights for EVT401 in China to CONBA Pharmaceutical, in 2012. These factors are expected to drive global P2X7 receptor antagonist market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of the Global P2X7 Receptor Antagonists Market:

The global P2X7 receptor antagonists market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing launches of P2X7 receptor antagonists by key players.

over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing launches of P2X7 receptor antagonists by key players. Moreover, key players are focusing on development of P2X7 receptor antagonists and expect to launch these over the forecast period, and is expected to drive growth of the global P2X7 receptor market over the forecast period

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global P2X7 receptor antagonists market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing product launches and potential customer base

Key players operating in the global P2X7 receptor antagonists market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc, RaQualia Pharma, Evotec AG, and Asahi Kasei Corporation

