Nebulizers Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020 – 2030 | MIR

The Global Nebulizers Market accounted for over US$ 890 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2030.

The market growth of nebulizers can be attributed to factors, such as growing geriatric population, increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, and smoking (a prime cause for COPD and asthma), increasing air pollution and the presence of toxins and allergens in air. According to Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease, around 10 million people develop tuberculosis and 1.6 million die from it each year, making it the most lethal infectious disease. These are some of the prime factors boosting market growth.

Top Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global nebulizers market include Briggs Healthcare, Besco Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Feellife Health Inc., Convexity Scientific Inc., Invacare Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Aerogen, and others.

Other factors such as increasing adoption for home healthcare devices such as portable nebulizers by people who are preferring treatment at home rather than in hospitals owing to the fact that it is convenient and cheaper. Along with it, increase in initiatives by government and different organizations such as American Lung Association, Global Alliance Against Chronic Respiratory Diseases (GARD), Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) and other organizations, aid in creating awareness among people regarding preventive measures, financial aids etc. These factors are also expected to positively impact the growth of nebulizers market.

However, the availability of low cost products in the market and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios are affecting market growth to a certain extent.

The global nebulizers market can be segmented into type, end users, and region.

By Type:

Mesh nebulizers,

Jet nebulizers,

Ultrasonic nebulizers, and others

By End Users:

Hospitals & clinics,

Home care,

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in nebulizers market during the forecast period, which is driven by large geriatric population in the region. The growth in Asia Pacific can also be attributed to increase in prevalence of people suffering from respiratory diseases in countries such as China, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Philippines and other Asian countries. Moreover, increasing investments for the development of private sector hospitals and healthcare facilities in the rural areas of the region and increasing demand for advanced medical devices for treatment purposes is also contributing to the growth of the market. As a result, the regional nebulizers market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand considerably during the forecast period.

