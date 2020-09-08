Naloxone Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 884.8 Mn Threshold By 2026 | CAGR: 11.4%: Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Naloxone Market, by Strength (0.4 mg/ml, 1mg/ml, 0.4mg/0.4ml, 4mg/0.1ml, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intranasal, Intramuscular/Subcutaneous, and Intravenous), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 310.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

The increasing launches and regulatory approval of new naloxone products in the market are the factors that are expected to drive the global naloxone market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Adapt Pharma Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) approval for its Narcan (naloxone HCl) nasal spray 4mg, indicated for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, in November 2015. Similarly, in June 2016, Sandoz Canada, a division of Novartis AG, launched S.O.S. naloxone hydrochloride injection in Canada. Furthermore, in July 2017, Indivior Inc., a subsidiary of Indivior Plc., received marketing authorization (MA) from the French Regulatory Agency, French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM), for Nalscue naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, which is indicated for emergency treatment of characterized or suspected opioid overdose, in France.

The increasing prevalence of opioid overdosing in major economies such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive demand for naloxone and further expected to drive global naloxone market’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, over 630,000 people died from a drug overdose from 1999 to 2016, and in 2016 around 66% of the 63,600 drug overdose deaths involved an opioid, in the U.S. Furthermore, according to the same source in 2016, the number of deaths involving opioids overdose (which include prescription opioids, heroin, and fentanyl) was five times higher compared to 1999. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenarios for naloxone products is expected to boost adoption of products and further expected to fuel the global naloxone market growth over the forecast period. For instance, NARCAN nasal spray, a naloxone intranasal spray offered by ADAPT Pharma Inc., has extensive public and private insurance coverage. Additionally, ADAPT Pharma Inc., entered into an agreement with major Pharmacy Benefits Managers and insurance companies (including Medicaid) to ensure reasonable and affordable costs to the patient. For instance, according to the ADAPT Pharma Inc.’s official website around 97% of the U.S. insured lives have access to NARCAN Nasal Spray.

Furthermore, global naloxone market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the collective initiatives by government and private organizations for increasing accessibility of naloxone products for emergency treatment opioid overdose. For instance, in 2017, 47 states and Washington, DC in the U.S. expanded access to naloxone through legislation that permits prescriptions to people who are likely to encounter someone who might take drug overdose. Similarly, in 2017, Ontario government provided naloxone kits to police and fire departments to manage emergency case of opioid overdose. Government offered naloxone kits to all 61 police services and 447 fire departments in the Ontario.

Key Takeaways of the Naloxone Market:

The global naloxone market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to frequent product launches by key players, regulatory approval of products, and robust pipeline of novel biopharmaceutical products

Among regions, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global naloxone market over the forecast period (2018-2026). This is attributed to increasing rate of opioid overdose and presence of novel naloxone products such as Nacran nasal spray in the region. For instance, in February, Adapt Pharma Inc., commercially launched Narcan nasal spray 4mg in the U.S. market.

Moreover, Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing launches of new naloxone by market players in the region. For instance, Indivior Inc., a subsidiary of Indivior Plc., received marketing authorization (MA) from the French Regulatory Agency ANSM for its new Nalscue naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, indicated for emergency treatment of characterized or suspected opioid overdose, in France, in July 2017.

Furthermore, initiatives taken by manufacturers with regulatory bodies to increase access for naloxone products in case of emergency is further expected to fuel the global naloxone market’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, 47 states and Washington, DC in the U.S. have expanded access to naloxone through legislation that permits prescriptions to people who are likely to encounter someone who might take drug overdose.

Key players operating in the naloxone market include Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Indivior Plc., ADAPT Pharma, Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., Mundipharma International Limited, Kaleo, Inc., and Kern Pharma, S.L.

