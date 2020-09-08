Monovaccine (Epstein – Barr Virus) Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 2.0 Billion By 2026 | Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Monovaccine (Epstein-Barr Virus) Market, by Application (Mononucleosis, Endemic Burkitt’s Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Gastric Carcinomas, Multiple Sclerosis, and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.0 Bn, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2002

Frequent research and development activities and funding provided by various organizations are expected to aid in the development of monovaccine in the near future. Currently, there is no licensed vaccine for EBV. However, various universities and organizations are focused on developing novel vaccines and fulfilling unmet needs. For instance, in March 2017, Cancer Research U.K. completed its phase 1b clinical trial of (Modified Vaccinia Ankara) MVA-EBNA1/LMP2 vaccine. It is being treated on nasopharyngeal cancer patients with positive Epstein-Barr virus infection.

In 2017, the genetics of human immune responses were analyzed by the researchers from the University of Kansas School of Engineering and School of Pharmacy to develop basis of an effective vaccine or drug therapy against Epstein-Barr virus or EBV, the pathogen that causes infectious mononucleosis and infects around 90% of adults, worldwide.

In January 2019, researchers and scientists from the German Cancer Research Center developed a new strategy with the aim of creating a vaccine that targets different EBV virus life phases and provides effective protection against EBV infection.

Hence, such efforts by various organizations and universities to develop monovaccine is expected to aid in development of novel vaccines and fulfill unmet needs over the forecast period.

Browse 10 Market Data Tables and 10 Figures spread through 84 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Monovaccine (Epstein – Barr Virus) Market, by Application (Mononucleosis, Endemic Burkitt’s Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Gastric Carcinomas, Multiple Sclerosis, and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa)

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Monovaccine (Epstein – Barr Virus) market Press Release, click the link below: https://bit.ly/2EbAfun

Government organizations in different regions are focusing on developing novel monovaccines (Epstein – Barr virus) and gaining approval for the same. For instance, in 2019, researchers from National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) determined how various antibodies induced by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) block infection of cells grown in the laboratory. This information was used by the researchers for development of novel vaccine candidates in animals, which elicited potent anti-EBV antibody responses that blocked infection of cell types involved in EBV-associated cancers.

Key Takeaways of the Global Monovaccine (Epstein-Barr Virus) Market:

Currently, there is no approved monovaccines in any region. However, various universities are involved in robust research and development activities for monovaccines.

High prevalence of Epstein-Barr virus infections is expected to result in increasing demand for its vaccine in the near future. For instance, according to the study published by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, in 2018, Epstein-Barr virus was a very common virus in the U.S. and other developed regions.

There are more chances of high prevalence of infection with EBV in emerging economies due to which emerging economies are expected to be more potential regions. For instance, according to the study published by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, in 2018, around 90% of the population became infected with EBV virus by age 20. In emerging economies, 90% of people are infected by age of 2 years.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be a potential region for nasopharyngeal cancer vaccine, as the prevalence of nasopharyngeal cancer is high in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, nasopharyngeal cancer is more common in several regions including South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa. In some parts of China, there are as many as 21 cases per 100,000 people. The disease is also more common among Inuit of Alaska and Canada.

Universities and organizations involved in the development of monovaccine (Epstein-Barr virus) include Cancer Research U.K., National Institutes of Health, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Genome Biosciences, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, German Cancer Research Institute, and University of Minnesota

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2002

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837