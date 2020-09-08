Molecular Diagnostics Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Molecular Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report the global molecular diagnostics market was valued at over US$ 6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a double digit in the forecasted period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, growing number of infectious diseases, hospital acquired infections and various other diseases. It is anticipated to grow at a 8.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Molecular diagnostics is a vital tool for the cost-effective, accurate, rapid, delivery of effective and safe therapy for many diseases. Increasing cases of hospital acquired infections and (add more drivers) have led to the growing need for molecular diagnostic in hospitals facilities. According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2017, Hospitals Acquired Infections (HAI) accounted for almost 1.7 million cases with 99,000 deaths every year in the U.S.

Request Sample Report with Industry Insights of “Molecular Diagnostics Market” @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/sample/10

Top Players:

Some of the major players in the molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Biomerieux SA., among others.

Increasing Government Grants to Boost the Market

Increasing funding by governments and various organizations for research and clinical studies in the molecular diagnosis space are anticipated to boost the market growth. These initiatives by the government play an important role in the practice of new product development. For instance, Accelerate Diagnostics received a funding of USD 19.45 million by different organizations, including the Oracle Institutional Partners, Schuler Family Foundation, Oracle Partners, & various others, for development and sale of IVD tests and tools. Moreover, in 2015, Merck’s venture capital arm funded AdvanDx with almost USD 12 million for R&D of pathogen screening for key HAI.

Technology Advancements; Creating Newer Opportunities

Technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics are expected to drive the market as they allow greater portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, the introduction of MinION, by Nanopore Technologies offers an affordable and portable sequencer, catering to the users in point-of-care facilities and small peripheral laboratories, which is expected to boost the growth of global molecular diagnostics market.

Similarly, better throughput, improvement in nanotechnology and the introduction of point of care devices are supporting the growth molecular diagnostics as a transformative procedure.

Go For Interesting Discount Here:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/10

Strict Regulatory Framework to restrict the market growth

Regulatory framework relating to the approval process has always been the critical restraining factor for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical technology market. Developing countries and emerging economics , lack well-defined supervisory framework and guidelines for the diagnostic sector, which negatively impacts the growth of the market.

Regulatory approval process for molecular diagnostics create uncertainties and confusion among manufacturers regarding product commercialization. In addition, the lack of a robust reimbursement framework for personalized and genomic medicine in mature markets, such as the U.S., is expected to restrain the market growth due to limited purchasing power of buyers.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2016 & 2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations of the Study Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Technological Advancement Application Horizon Assessment Initiatives Assessment: Government & Private Bodies GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES Introduction & Definition Kits & Reagents Instruments Services

Have any query? Inquiry here for Customization about report at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/10

About Market Industry Reports:

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

Contact Us:

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Website: www.marketindustryreports.com