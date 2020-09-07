Migraine Market Size Estimation, Growth Insights, Future Trends, Share Value, COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2022

Migraine Market Overview

The global Migraine Market is poised to witness substantial growth over the review period, asserts MRFR. The influences driving target demand development include the growing knowledge of novel drug groups and the rising occurrence of migraine problems across the globe. Furthermore, the launch of calcitonin-related gene peptide (CGRP) is expected to accelerate this industry’s production. Migraine is considered as a form of headache that is severe and persistent followed by phonophobia, photophobia and nausea.

Rising migraine prevalence is pushing the demand for migraine medications. In addition, the rise in the female population and the increase in awareness among patients about migraine prevention and care are main factors that accelerate market growth. It is due to increases in female oestrogen levels, especially during menstruation. In comparison, prescription treatments, such as oral contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy, can further intensify migraine in women. Increasing the global female population is also projected to accelerate the development of the demand for migraine drugs.

Nevertheless, a consideration that hinders market demand is the adverse effects associated with migraine medications. On the contrary, the presence of opportunities for growth in emerging nations is expected to offer the key players new opportunities. The disease results from inherited history. Emotional imbalances like stress, anxiety, depression, shock and excitement can trigger migraine attacks, however.

Migraine Market Scope

Improved awareness-raising campaigns, the availability of research funds from both private and public bodies, enhanced reimbursement scenario for related drugs and increasing understanding of the efficacy of these drugs are among the main factors driving the development of the Migraine Drugs sector. The migraine medications industry is seeing strong pipeline development with six late-stage research candidates for the medication.

The move from conventional symptomatic medications to new disease-specific therapies is apparent in the R&D pipeline, as most drug candidates tackle unmet needs in migraine treatment. This is known that there are three new drugs in the late stage pipeline which are expected to change the healthcare system in the immediate future. These prescription drugs adopt disease-modifying strategies associated with superior clinical effectiveness and a favorable health record in contrast with conventional medicines.

Migraine Market Segmentation

The Global market is majorly segmented based on treatment types, types, and drug class.

Based on the type, the global Migraine market is bifurcated into episodic and chronic.

Based on treatment types, the global Migraine market is classified into preventive and abortive.

Further, based on drugs, the Migraine market is classified into triptans, ergots, and others.

Migraine Market Regional Outlook

The North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe , the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM) segmented the market regionally.

In terms of geography North America dominates the market.

It is expected that a increase in vendor attention on developing markets such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East , and Africa and Latin America would fuel business growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to see substantial growth in the future as a result of rising competition for quality healthcare facilities and improved health infrastructure. This field also provides exceptional prospects for venture capitalists and developers when the existing markets are largely saturated. However, China and India are the largest developed countries contributing to the development of the overall demand for migraine drugs in the Asia Pacific region; this is largely due to the high prevalence of migraine in these nations.

Growing emphasis on specialty medicines and their releases along with high competition from innovative drug manufactures would also have a positive effect on the development of the worldwide demand for migraine drugs in the near futureAsia-Pacific is projected to see significant growth in the future due to increased demand for better health facilities and improved health infrastructure..

Migraine Market Competitive Dashboard

The significant players listed in the market research report include Impax Laboratories, OptiNose, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Allergan, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Klaria, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Meda, Merck, AstraZeneca plc, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

