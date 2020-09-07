Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Garner US$ 1.3 Billion By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market, by Drug Class (Glycopeptides and Lipoglycopeptides, Oxazolidinones, Lipopeptides, Cephalosporin, Tetracycline, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 922.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1%, over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Major players in the market are focusing on expanding indication of its approved drugs. For instance, Allergan Plc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to update the label of Dalvance (dalbavancin) for injection, in 2016. The updated label include a single dose administered as a 30-minute intravenous (IV) infusion of DALVANCE. This is indicated for treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) that is caused by designated susceptible gram-positive bacteria in adults and infections caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). This is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, key players are increasingly focusing on strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market position, which is further expected to drive growth of the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired Xydalba, a product from Canadian business portfolio of Cardiome Pharma Corp, in May 2018. Similarly, in 2014, Merck & Co., Inc. acquired Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the acquisition, Cubist helped Merck to expand its product portfolio.

Additionally, market players are focusing on product development and product launches for the treatment of infection associated with methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which are further expected to augment growth of the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launched NUZYRA (omadacycline) in the U.S. The drug is designed for once-daily intravenous and oral administration and is specifically developed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, such as gram-positive, gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains. Moreover, key players are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, which is expected to drive growth of the MRSA drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, Melinta Therapeutics entered into an exclusive license, supply, and distribution agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals. The agreement include distribution of Melinta’s intravenous and oral formulations of antibiotic Baxdela (delafloxacin), across Middle East and North Africa markets.

Key Takeaways of the Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs market:

The global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026) attributed to development of prominent drug molecules for the treatment of infections caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

The increasing product launches by key players, in order to expand their portfolio is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Cardiome Pharma Corp. launched Xydalba in Sweden, Finland, and the Republic of Ireland. Furthermore, Xydalba is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is indicated for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSIs) in adults.

Key players operating in the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market include Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics Plc. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Debiopharm International S.A., and Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

