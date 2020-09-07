Metabolism Drugs Market to Garner US$ 9.9 Billion Threshold By 2026 Globally – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Metabolism Drugs Market, by Therapy Type (Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Substrate Reduction Therapy, Small Molecule Drugs, and Others), by Application (Glycogen Metabolism Disease, Lipid Metabolism Disease, Amino Acid Metabolism Disease, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 5,765.3 million in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1955

The growth of the metabolism drugs market is attributed to factors such as availability of wide number of therapies including small molecule drugs and enzyme replacement therapy, increasing prevalence of metabolic diseases, and robust pipeline by key players. Moreover major market players are engaged on developing new therapies for various metabolic diseases. For instance, various pipeline products include NeoGAA GZ402666 (Sanofi) in phase 3, AT-982 in phase 3 (Audentes Therapeutics)), and BMN 701 in phase 2 (BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.) clinical trial are also expected to create a meteoric growth in this market over the forecast period. Similarly, in November 2017, Amicus Therapeutics was granted with orphan drug designation for its investigational combination drug therapy ATB200/AT2221. The drug is indicated to cure Pompe disease (acid maltase deficiency or AMD).

Furthermore, in March 2018, Shire plc entered into a preclinical research collaboration with NanoMedSyn, a France-based biotech company to develop enzyme replacement treatment for a lysosomal storage disorder based on NanoMedSyn’s synthetic derivative technology called AMFA. Additionally, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., has LB-201/LB-205 in the preclinical stage, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. filed for JR-051 in Japan in 2017, and has many other products in the pipeline for treatment of metabolic diseases. Moreover, manufacturers such as Pharming Group NV and Orphazyme ApS also have products in the pipeline for metabolic diseases.

Browse 34 Market Data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on Metabolism Drugs Market, by Therapy Type (Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Substrate Reduction Therapy, Small Molecule Drugs, and Others), by Application (Glycogen Metabolism Disease, Lipid Metabolism Disease, Amino Acid Metabolism Disease, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Metabolism Drugs Market Press Release, click the link below: https://bit.ly/2FftOa1

Additionally, key players in the market are focusing on partnerships and collaborations for research and development of effective therapies, which are expected to augment growth of the metabolism drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, Shire Plc entered into a collaboration with ArmaGen to develop AGT-182 drug for treatment of hunter syndrome. Moreover, in 2017, research funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) demonstrated that viral-delivered gene therapy can stop the buildup materials stored in the brain cells and improve memory and learning. High return on investments, health insurance coverage, and various reimbursement policies for such costly drugs are influencing pharmaceutical companies to invest in drug development. For instance, in 2015, Orphan Product Grants Program funded 18 new grant awards from 92 grant applications and provided funding and support to around 67 ongoing clinical study projects related to rare disease. Furthermore, initiatives from the governments of economies such as Sweden, the Netherlands, and South Korea that focus on approving guidelines for the reimbursement of individuals undergoing enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) are the factors that are expected to boost growth of the metabolic drugs market (as enzyme replacement being major therapies in the market) over the forecast period.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1955

Key Takeaways of the Metabolism Drugs Market:

The global metabolism drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing number of partnerships and collaborations for drug development by leading manufacturers such as Shire Plc

over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing number of partnerships and collaborations for drug development by leading manufacturers such as Shire Plc Enzyme replacement therapies are expected to be the driving factor for growth of the metabolism drugs market over the forecast period

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the metabolism drugs market over the forecast period, owing to active research and development activities by leading players in the region

Key players operating in the global metabolism drugs market include Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Amicus Therapeutics, AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Shire Plc, Sanofi Genzyme, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Horizon Pharma Plc, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1955

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837