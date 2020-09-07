Medical Pendants Market to Garner To US$ 168.58 Million By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Medical Pendants Market, by Product Type (Fixed Pendants, Rotary Pendants (Single-Arm and Double Multi-Arm), and Movable Pendants (Single-Arm and Double Multi-Arm)) and by Application (Surgery, Anesthesia, Endoscopy, and ICU), was valued at US$ 95.18 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Medical pendants are equipment that find application in operation theaters. It helps medical staff by enabling efficient workflows. Medical pendants are designed to rotate flexibly and some pendants are available with monitoring support and surgical illumination systems. This helps in providing all the facilities that are required in the modern minimally invasive suites, as these can be positioned flexibly and space available in operating rooms and intensive care units can be optimally utilized. Steris Plc.’s product, HarmonyAIR Surgical Booms, which is also known as equipment columns and supply heads, have a sleek and compact design and provide a maximum weight capacity of 450 lbs. This allows surgeons to easily get access to the patient with improved productivity and efficiency.

Browse 19 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Pendants Market, by Product Type (Fixed Pendants, Rotary Pendants (Single-Arm and Double Multi-Arm), and Movable Pendants (Single-Arm and Double Multi-Arm)) and By Application (Surgery, Anesthesia, Endoscopy, and ICU) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Manufacturers are focusing on continuous advancements in medical pendants, in order to develop smaller, compact equipment and pendants that can bear load capacity suitable for clinical requirements, which is fueling growth of the medical pendants market. For instance, in August 2016, Ondal Medical Systems developed a new pendant system that meets current and future needs of highly productive operating rooms named, VALiA S, which was made available in hospitals and doctor’s offices, globally. Furthermore, various companies are focused on adopting strategies such as collaboration with many hospitals for installing their medical pendant systems. For instance, in July 2017, Starkstrom provided and installed new 24 eTCP, operating lights and medical pendant for six new theatres of Darlington Memorial Hospital, completing the first phase of this project. The second phase is expected to begin shortly to refurbish the existing theater area. Moreover, in 2016, Hospital Corporation of America’s Portland and London Bridge Hospital equipped their brand new PICU and ICU with Brandon Medical’s next generation Atlas Medical Pendants. A total of 17 pendants were installed at the head of each bed, with the objective of maximizing the number of patient services immediately accessible to the patient.

Key Takeaways of the Medical Pendants Market:

The global medical pendants market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to continuous development of medical pendant systems with higher number of electrical points and gas services

Among product type, fixed segment is expected to hold largest share in the global medical pendants market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for flexible, more space saving, and light-weight systems and systems with multiple features.

Among application, ICU segment is expected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to high presence of magnificent intensive care units (ICU), wherein highly advanced medical pendant systems are required, in order to ensure better patient care and safety, and reduce incidence of healthcare associated infections.

Key players operating in the global medical pendants market include Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd, Surgiris, Ondal Medical Systems, STERIS plc. Elektra Hellas, Starkstrom Ltd., Narang Medical Ltd, Brandon Medical, TLV Healthcare, and Shanghai Amcaremed Technology Co., Ltd.

