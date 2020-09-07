Medical Commode Market to Garner US$ 0.8 Billion By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Medical Commode Market, by Product Type (Bedside Commode, Drop Arm Commode, Padded Commode, Bariatric Commode, Folding Commode, Rolling Commode, Combination Commode, and Accessories), by Material (Steel and Aluminum), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Home Care), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to valued at US$ 582.8 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2018-2026) as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Medical commode is referred as portable toilet, which is mostly adopted by disabled person, people with bowel dysfunction, or patients recovering through bariatric surgery to support themselves, as they lower down to the toilet seat or as they rise back up again.

Moreover, major market players are focusing on developing medical commode with increased convenience and ease of use. For instance, Cortech Healthcare, an Isle of Man-based company focused on advancing the usability, functionality, and effectiveness of independent living products offers electric shower chain commode, which significantly increased functionality as compared to products currently available. It offers various benefits such as mimicking human movement, wireless control to enhance dignity, easy customization, ease of set up and control, and lightweight for ease of movement.

Browse 21 Market Data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 162 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Commode Market, by Product Type (Bedside Commode, Drop Arm Commode, Padded Commode, Bariatric Commode, Folding Commode, Rolling Commode, Combination Commode and Accessories), by Material (Steel and Aluminum), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers and Home Care), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Furthermore, Permobil, a company engaged in designing and developing wheelchairs and seating systems, have developed a ROHO shower/commode cushion, which offers therapeutic benefits by minimizing the potential skin/soft tissue breakdowns. Moreover, it is durable and made of impermeable, anti-static, fluid, flame-resistant, black neoprene to prevent, and treat pressure injuries such as deep tissue injury, while providing skin and soft tissue protection.

Additionally, favorable medical regulations and reimbursement policies for patient using medical commode are the factors that are expected to propel adoption of medical commode over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, commode chairs are covered under the Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance). Medicare Part B covers selected doctor’s services, outpatient care, medical supplies, and preventive services. This commode chairs are covered as durable medical equipment (DME), when ordered by a doctor for use in home if user is confined to the bedroom. Moreover, Medicare will only cover patient’s DME if the healthcare professional and DME suppliers are enrolled in Medicare. Healthcare professional and suppliers have to meet strict standards to enroll and stay enrolled in Medicare.

Key takeaways of the Medical Commode Market:

The global medical commode market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to rising number of physically challenged population and people undergoing bariatric surgery, globally

Among product type, bedside commode segment accounted for largest market share in 2017. Most of the bedside commode come with portable toilet features, as a removable back rail that allows it to be used over a standard toilet as an elevated toilet seat. Besides, they are sturdy, convenient to move, functional, and easy to clean.

Among material, steel segment held a major market share in 2017. Moreover, steel-based medical commode are powder-coated steel and rust resistant, which makes it a great choice for people, who move their toilet from the bedside to the bathroom. Furthermore, additional moisture that it will be exposed to in the bathroom will not impact the durability of the frame.

Among end user, hospital and clinics segment held a largest market share in 2017. This is attributed to hospital and clinics that act as key channel for adoption and distribution of medical commode in patients, who have undergone recent surgery procedures and are unable to perform routine hygiene without the support of nurse.

Key players operating in global medical commode market include Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Drive Medical, Invacare Corporation, NOVA Medical Products, Cascade Healthcare Solutions, MEYRA GmbH, Avacare medical, and Lagooni B.V., among others

