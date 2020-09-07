Liquid Handling Systems Market to Garner US$ 4 Billion By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Product Type (Pipettes, Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, and Consumables), By End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, and Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 2,302.3 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

The global liquid handling systems market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to rising capital investments in research and development that includes incorporation of technologically advanced systems for carrying out high-throughput techniques, which include next generation sequencing, real time PCR, genome mapping, and others. For instance, in 2013, according to a report published by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a U.S.-based non-profit organization, around US$ 6,369 million was spent by domestic life sciences companies in New Jersey, U.S. for research and development of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global liquid handling systems market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of researches in vaccine development and manufacturing.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global liquid handling systems market, attributed to increasing number of researches and manufacturing procedures related to vaccine development. Moreover, research laboratories are enhanced with robotic assisted tools such as liquid handling workstations to streamline the workflow and manage huge transfer of liquid volumes. Furthermore, rising investments by key players in modifying these laboratories is expected to drive demand for liquid handling systems, thereby further expected to drive the North America market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2016, the U.S. department of Health and Human Services invested US$ 81 million funds to continue research for development of Zika vaccine. Moreover, increasing number of launches of innovative robotic assisted liquid handling workstations in the market is expected to drive growth of the global liquid handling systems market. For instance, NanoScreen LLC, a global industry leader in automated liquid handling products for the life sciences, launched ORION liquid handling workstation, in October 2014, which is a flexible, multi-format, high precision pipetting robot designed to meet the liquid handling needs of today’s laboratories.

Moreover, liquid handling systems market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of product launches by market players, coupled with extensive ongoing research for developing technologically advanced liquid handling systems. For instance, in October 2014, Sartorius AG launched Picus NxT electronic pipette for single-channel models that offers maximum operating convenience and is specifically designed to lessen the workload of people dealing with large volume of analytes every day. Similarly, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. introduced a new automated sample purification system at the International Life Science Exhibition, Basel, Switzerland, in September 2016. The liquid handler consists of a gripper or robot arm to purify samples with volumes from 50µL to 5mL Furthermore, the market players are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position, in the global market. For instance, in February 2011, Danaher Corporation acquired Beckman Coulter, Inc., and this acquisition aided Danaher Corporation to enter into the liquid handling systems market.

Key Takeaways of Liquid Handling Systems Market:

The global liquid handling systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, attributed to increasing number of investments in research and development activities

Among product type, pipettes segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global liquid handling systems market over the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption for carrying out liquid handling in laboratory environments

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global liquid handling systems market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing launches of innovative solutions in the market, coupled with presence of leading market players in the region

Major players operating in the global liquid handling systems market include Qiagen N.V., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Sartorious AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, and others

