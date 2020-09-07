Lifescience Reagent Market to Garner US$ 63.5 Billion By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The Global Life Science Reagent Market, by Product Type (Biochemical Reagents, Cell Culture Reagents, Genomic Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Flow Cytometry Reagents, PCR Reagents, Electrophoresis Reagents, Signal Transduction Reagents, and Others), by End User (Diagnostics Laboratory, Contract Research Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institute, and Others ), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 33,754.0 million in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

The increasing number of life science research institutes is the factor that is expected to drive growth of the global life science reagent market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2016, UMass Amherst (University of Massachusetts Amherst) launched Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS). IALS is a life sciences laboratory research center equipped with research facilities and state-of-the-art equipment for research and development in collaboration with industry partners to develop new methods and technologies that can be transformed into commercial services and products.

Browse 23 Market Data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Life Science Reagent Market, by Product Type (Biochemical Reagents, Cell Culture Reagents, Genomic Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Flow Cytometry Reagents, PCR Reagents, Electrophoresis Reagents, Signal Transduction Reagents, and Others ), by End User (Diagnostics Laboratory, Contract Research Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institute, and Others ), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026"

Moreover, key players are focusing on developing biological reagents for various research purposes, which is expected to fuel the global life science reagent market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2014, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched SsoAdvanced PreAmp Supermix and PrimePCR PreAmp Assays. The new reagent, SsoAdvanced PreAmp Supermix, has been formulated to permit unbiased, target-specific preamplification of cDNA or genomic DNA (gDNA), allowing researchers to stretch their limited nucleic acid samples. PrimePCR PreAmp assays are wet-lab validated pre-amplification primers that work with the supermix to ensure optimal pre-amplification for real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Furthermore, biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing on the acquisitions, in order to expand their life science product portfolio, which is further expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in February 2018, LGC Limited acquired Lucigen Corporation, a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of molecular biology enzymes, reagents, and kits. Under this acquisition, LCG strengthened its reagent offerings to get access to next-generation sequencing (NGS) and gene editing industry.

Key Takeaways of the Global Life science Reagent Market:

The global life science reagent market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to increasing life science researches to study the human biology

On the basis of product type, genomic reagents is expected to account for a significant market share in life science reagent market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing product launches of genomic reagents. For instance, in July 2018, New England Biolabs launched the NEBNext Direct Custom Ready Panels. The new panels are coupled with the company’s NEBNext Direct target enrichment technology.

Key players operating in the global life science reagent market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Waters Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, and Sysmex Corporation

