Life Science Microscopy Devices Market to Garner US$ 2208.7 Million By 2025 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Life Science Microscopy Devices Market, by Product Type (Optical Microscopes (Stereo Microscopes, Phase Contrast Microscopes, Fluorescence Microscopes, Confocal Scanning Microscopes, and Others), Electron Microscopes (Transmission Electron Microscope and Scanning Electron Microscope), and Scanning Probe Microscope (Atomic Force Microscope and Scanning Tunneling Microscope)) and by End User (Research Laboratories and Institutes, Forensic and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies) is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,350.6 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Get FREE Sample PDF Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1725

Life science industry growth is attributed to endless research and development in genomics and proteomics, by researchers that are facilitating discovery and development of high value targeted drugs or therapies such as personalized medicines. This is expected to drive adoption of technologically advanced microscopy devices, which is further expected to fuel growth of life science microscopy devices market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on developing new products, owing to increasing adoption and accessibilities of these microscopes in research institutes. For instance, on March 27, 2018, Bruker extended its product portfolio of InVi SPIM microscope to include detection optics, flexible illumination, and full incubation capabilities, which allows imaging of the cell monolayers and small organisms in real-time. This technique can be utilized by the researchers to perform long-term experiments on tumorigenesis without harming live specimens that are not feasible on any other microscope system.

Furthermore, Bruker on February 22, 2018, acquired IRM2, a high-speed infrared (IR) microscopy company to expand its market opportunities and product portfolio of infrared microscopy for large sampling areas, mainly for the selective screening of biological tissues. Thus, integration of such technologies enables innovation, improved productivity in life science molecular research as well as in phenomics and proteomics research, cell biology, microbiology, and molecular pathology research, and in turn is expected to fuel growth of life science microscopy devices market over the forecast period.

Browse 25 Market Data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Life Science Microscopy Devices Market, by Product Type (Optical Microscopes (Stereo Microscopes, Phase Contrast Microscopes, Fluorescence Microscopes, Confocal Scanning Microscopes, and Others), Electron Microscopes (Transmission Electron Microscope and Scanning Electron Microscope), and Scanning Probe Microscope (Atomic Force Microscope and Scanning Tunneling Microscope)) and by End User (Research Laboratories and Institutes, Forensic and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast to 2025”

To know the latest trends and insights related to life science microscopy devices market Press Release, click the link below: https://bit.ly/3lXLwQA

Additionally, market players are focusing on developing powerful magnification microscopes, which can be used in wide-array of applications. For instance, on April 5, 2018, Carl Zeiss AG launched Xradia Versa 500-series of 3D X-ray microscopes (XRM), which aids in getting high defined images in one-quarter of the time. This technology exhibit new tangent towards computed tomography or 3D X-ray imaging for a wider range of applications in geological industry or other industries, where structures are large when compared to voxel size.

Moreover, rising growth of global nanotechnology industry is expected to drive demand for life science microscope devices, as these devices allow scientists to analyze surface features at nanometer dimensions, effectively providing new pathways to modern nanotechnology. Thus, continuous focus on nanotechnology research and development by various institutes funded by government are further expected to increase adoption of these devices.

Apply Promo Code “CMIFIRST1000” And Get Instant Discount Of USD 1000

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1725

Key takeaways of the Life Science Microscopy Devices Market:

The global life science microscopy devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2017-2025), attributed to technological advancements and large product base of life science microscopes

Among product type, optical microscopes segment is expected to account for significant market share, as it is the first and simplest form of microscope, which can utilized in every area of biology and medicine, owing to its compact size and relatively low price over other microscopes.

Among end user, research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing focus of academic research institutes on epidemiology and causes behind disease occurrence such as cancer, tuberculosis studies, and tropical diseases for which advanced digital microscopy is necessary, which includes light microscopy, stereo microscopy, and others. Thus it is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global life science microscopy devices market include Olympus Corporation, Thermo fisher Scientific, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Bruker, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Leica Microsystems, and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1725

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837