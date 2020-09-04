Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 1,841.2 Million By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Various laboratory techniques are utilized for disease diagnostics for identification of test samples such as blood and urine for identification and quantification of infective agents. Moreover, providing diagnosis based only on symptoms is challenging, as two or more diseases can exhibit similar symptoms, therefore diagnostic tests are utilized for confirmation of the disease. Diagnostic tests offers rapid and precise results, thereby saving time and provides physicians’ ample time for treatment.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,131.4 Mn, in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,841.2 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Drivers

The increasing initiatives by organizations to address diagnostic challenges in emerging economies is expected to fuel growth of the global infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics entered into a collaboration with Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Fondation Botnar, the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP), the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by accelerating the use of diagnostics.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Opportunities

Additionally, public and private initiatives to limit infectious diseases is the factor that is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, Department of Health and Human Services announced a federal grant of US$ 750,000 to the city of Austin to help fight the spread of HIV/AIDS in Texas, U.S., in February 2020.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Restraints

However, low awareness and adoption of diagnostic services in emerging economies are the factors that are expected to hamper growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global AIDS UPDATE 2019 of UNAIDS, in Madagascar, Mauritius, and South Sudan, less than 25% of people living with HIV are aware of their status.

Key Takeaways:

Among technique, cell cultures segment in the global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 362.3 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to reach US$ 747.4 Mn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the cell culture technique, where various types of infections can be diagnosed using cell culture, where, microbes are grown in a laboratory setting to identify the same.

On the basis of disease indication, STDs segment accounted for major market share of 32.8%, in terms of value in the global infectious disease diagnostics market in 2018, followed by CNS infection, and respiratory infections, respectively. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising incidence of sexually transmitted disease, globally. Among 20 STDs, the most common STD’s include Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Syphilis, Herpes, Hepatitis (HBV), and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, 1,598,354 cases of Chlamydia trachomatis infection were reported in the U.S., corresponding to 497.3 cases per 100,000 in 2015.

On the basis of end user, diagnostic centers segment in the global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 462.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 958.7 Mn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to central diagnostic laboratories that are well equipped with latest diagnostic instruments, and have large resources to carry out multiple tests. Moreover, increasing number of tests are carried out in these centers on a daily basis, which is further expected to drive growth of the segment.

Market Trends

Additionally, limited specificity of diagnostic tests available for infectious diseases triggers the need for combined diagnosis, which includes multiple tests. The trend of diagnosing a disease through multiple tests is gaining popularity.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), healthcare spending in the U.S. is estimated to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year during 2018-2027, and to reach nearly US$ 6.0 trillion by 2027. However, the reimbursement scenario for diagnostic tests is comparatively low.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global infectious disease diagnostics market include Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alera Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Developments

March 2020: Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., a point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, completed the technical feasibility phase for a potential companion/compatible diagnostic test in collaboration with Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

March 2020: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a manufacturer of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, submitted an Emergency Use Authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test

Segmentation

By Technique ELISA Polymerase Chain Reaction Immunoassays Cell Cultures Others

By Disease Indication CNS Infection Meningitis Brain Abscess Diarrhoeal Disease Shigellosis Cholera Enteric/Typhoid Fever Respiratory Infections Tuberculosis Influenza Bronchitis Blood Infections Malaria Dengue Infectious Mononucleosis Other STDs Chlamydia AIDS Syphilis Others By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Government Organizations By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



