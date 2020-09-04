Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market to Garner US$ 185 Million By 2026 – Finds, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market, by Product Type (Assay Kits (T-cell Receptor Kits and B-cell Receptor Kits) and Instruments), by Application (Cancer Immunotherapy, Biomarker Discovery, Autoimmune Diseases, Vaccine Development and Efficacy, Transplant Rejection and Tolerance, Infectious Diseases, and Other Applications), by End User (Diagnostic Labs, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 114.3 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The increasing number of cancer researches, rising government support for pharmacogenomics-based drug discovery, and increasing number of development programs in various therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, psychiatry, and pain management, among others are major factors that are expected to drive growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market over the forecast period.

Moreover, several organizations are engaged on developing new solutions to find personalized biomarkers in the immune system for better and earlier diagnosis of a disease, which is expected to drive growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market over the forecast period. For instance, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, U.S., initiated a project that aims to sequence 10,000 individual’s T-cell repertoire on Illumina HiSeq and B-cell repertoire on Roche’s 454 GS FLX for diagnosis of several diseases such as cancers, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases, in 2013.

Furthermore, major market players are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, in order to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2018, ArcherDX Inc. and Ambry Genetics entered into strategic partnership to offer immune repertoire sequencing services to biopharmaceutical customers. This partnership aided both companies to expand their product portfolio in immune repertoire sequencing segment, across the globe. Moreover, in January 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina, Inc. signed a commercial agreement. This agreement allows Illumina to sell Ion AmpliSeq technology to researchers, who conduct scientific studies on Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms.

Browse 38 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market, by Product Type (Assay Kits (T-Cell Receptor Kits, and B-Cell Receptor Kits) and Instruments), by Application (Cancer Immunotherapy, Biomarker Discovery, Autoimmune Diseases, Vaccine Development and Efficacy, Transplant Rejection and Tolerance, Infectious Diseases, and Other Applications), by End User (Diagnostic Labs, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Key Takeaways of the Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market:

The global immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2018-2026), which is attributed to increasing research & development and rising demand for genomic and repertoire sequencing-based research

Among product type, assay kits segment is expected to account for major market share, in terms of revenue, in 2026. Several companies are focusing on collaborations and agreements to develop immune repertoire sequencing-based kits for certain immunotherapy response, and this is expected to drive growth of the assay kits segment over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, MIODx and DiaCarta entered into an agreement to develop MIODx’s ClonoMap immune repertoire sequencing-based tests, for predicting patient response to immunotherapy.

Key players operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina Inc., ArcherDX, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pacific Biosciences, CD Genomics, Atreca, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Takara Bio, Inc.

