Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth US$ 16.62 Billion By 2026 – Finds, Coherent Market Insights

The Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Therapy Type (Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, and Testosterone Replacement Therapy), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), by Application (Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 10.58 Billion in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

The global hormone replacement therapy market growth is driven by extensive research in the field of nephrology for developing new drugs and therapies for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism. For instance, Sanofi SA’s Hectorol capsules is undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this medication in reducing the level of secondary hyperparathyroidism in pediatric patients with chronic kidney diseases at stage 3 and 4. The clinical trials of the drug is expected to be completed in December 2017 and then, will be commercially available in the market. Moreover, the market growth is driven by rising collaborations amongst key companies, in order to fast-track the development of therapies for hormone replacement. For instance, in March 2018, Shire plc entered into a preclinical research collaboration with NanoMedSyn, a French biotech company, to develop enzyme replacement treatment for a lysosomal storage disorder based on NanoMedSyn’s synthetic derivative technology named AMFA.

Browse 23 Market Data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Therapy Type (Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, and Testosterone Replacement Therapy), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), by Application (Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Manufacturers in this market are focusing on strategies such as expansion of their product portfolio through continuous launching of generic products, especially in the U.S. For instance, in January, 2018, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched an authorized generic version of Estrace1 Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%), in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause. This launch is an important addition to Teva’s generic women’s health portfolio and their growing line of menopause treatments, which is expected to drive the hormone replacement therapy market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of hormone replacement therapies in various countries is expected to fuel the market growth. In August 2017, Abbott Laboratories got regulatory approval in Russia and the Netherlands for oral dydrogesterone medicine. Earlier, Dydrogesterone was used to treat conditions related to progesterone insufficiency and now, it is approved for preparing the uterus in women who undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment in these countries.

Key Takeaways of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market:

The global hormone replacement therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2018–2026). This growth is attributed to rising hormonal disorders, which require prescriptions of such therapies.

Among therapy type, estrogen hormone replacement therapy segment holds major market share. This is owing to the approval of many hormone products for use in menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Drugs such as Premarin, Menest, and Combipatch are major contributors to the market revenue. According to the reports published by Pfizer, Premarin independently recorded sales of 1,076 million in 2014.

Some of the key players operating in the global hormone replacement therapy market include Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Mylan N.V., Merck KgaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company

