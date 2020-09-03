Heparin Market Estimated to Reach US$ 14 Billion By 2026 – Says, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Global Heparin Market, by Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin (UH), Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), and Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMW)), by Dosage Form (Injection and Solutions), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 9.4 billion in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Heparin is a complex drug, which is used as an anticoagulant in blood transfusions, extracorporeal circulation, and dialysis procedures, in order to prevent and treat various types of blood clots and atrial fibrillation with embolization. Moreover, according to the CDC, around one million U.S. population are reported to die each year due to venous thromboembolism (VTE). Additionally, in June 2017, the U.S. FDA approved BEVYXXA (betrixaban) for prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients, who are at risk for thromboembolic complications due to moderate or severe restricted mobility and other risk factors for VTE. Similarly, in December 2017, Mylan N.V., a global pharmaceutical company, received final approval from the U.S. FDA for its abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for Heparin Sodium Injection USP, 1,000 USP/mL, 5,000 USP/mL, 10,000 USP/mL, and 20,000 USP/mL, all of which are packaged in multi-dose vials. Furthermore, in June 2018, Mylan N.V. launched Bivalirudin for injection, 250 mg single-dose vial, a generic version of Angiomax from the Medicines Company, in the U.S. The product is a direct thrombin inhibitor and is indicated for use as an anticoagulant.

China is a major producer and exporter of heparin. For instance, according to the Energy and Commerce Committee, heparin supply from China to Thailand and Hong Kong increased rapidly to over 40,000 kilograms and 28,000 kilograms respectively in 2016.

However, in 2017, Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sharing information and concerns regarding China’s market for heparin. Among the concerns reported, include surging exports of heparin to Hong Kong and Thailand, and the discovery of use of frozen pig intestines to make heparin by Chinese industry. Moreover, according to the committee, about 60% of the crude ingredients used to manufacture heparin in the U.S. are sourced from China, leaving the U.S. health care system vulnerable to fluctuations in its supply. With the U.S. reliance on China for heparin, FDA added heparin to its list of drug shortages in February 2018.

Key Takeaways of the Heparin Market:

The global heparin market is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to rising incidence of coronary heart disease, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis. For instance, according to the CDC 2015 report, about 5 to 8% of the U.S. population inherited thrombophilias.

Key players operating in the global heparin market include Anselm Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Leap Labchem Co., LEO Pharma A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Syntex S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and United Biotech (P) Ltd.

