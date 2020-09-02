Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 807.4 Million By 2026 – Says, Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market, by Diagnosis Type (Invasive (Immunoassay, Rapid Urease Test, and Histology) and Non-invasive (Stool Antigen Assay, Serology Tests, and Urea Breath Test)), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) estimated to be valued at US$ 437.3 million in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Key players are focusing on gaining product approvals by regulatory bodies and product launches by market players to strengthen their position in the global helicobacter pylori diagnostics market, and this is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, Diasorin S.P.A. launched fully automated solution, LIASION, for H. pylori detection, intended for markets outside the U.S. in 2016. Similarly, in 2016, Exalenz Bioscience received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing clearance for its BreathID Lab System and breath-test kits developed for H. pylori bacterium detection.

Moreover, the company received approval from the U.S. FDA to market its lab system and its point-of-care device for H. pylori detection in pediatric patients. Moreover, inorganic strategies of market players are also propelling the market growth, in March 2018.

Browse Market Data 27 Tables and 30 Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market, by Test Type (Invasive (Immunoassay, Rapid Urease Test and Histology) and Non-invasive (Stool Antigen Assay, Serology Tests and Urea Breath Test)), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

The increasing prevalence of helicobacter pylori infections in emerging economies is driving demand for helicobacter pylori diagnostic assay kits. For instance, according to the Faculty of Medicine of Chinese University of Hong Kong, 2017, Africa has highest prevalence of helicobacter pylori infections (which is around 79%). Moreover, there is increasing unmet needs of detection and treatment for helicobacter pylori infections, as the there is no direct marketing of the products by market player and products are made available by the government only. Countries with declining incidence of Helicobacter pylori infection are also engaged in complete eradication of infection. Eradication is supported by various government initiatives such as to provide diagnostics test at lower rates and increasing screening programs. For instance, in 2013, the Japan government approved national health insurance coverage for antibiotic treatment for H. pylori infection in patients with chronic gastritis and diagnosed by endoscopic method.

Furthermore, sensitivity and specificity of diagnostic assays are studied by universities and research institutes to improve the available test kits. Such studies show that invasive methods are more accurate. For instance, rapid urease test have sensitivity and specificity of 80-95% and 97-99% respectively, and, immunohistochemistry-based assay kits displays >97% and 100% of sensitivity and specificity.

Key takeaways of the Helicobacter Pylori diagnostics Market:

The global helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1 % over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to rising demand for point-of-care testing devices, for early detection of the disease

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing adoption of H. pylori eradication programs leading to high demand for H. Pylori diagnostic test products

Key players operating in the global Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Diasorin S.P.A., Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.(Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Halyard Health, Inc., among others

