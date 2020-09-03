Healthcare Simulators Market Estimated to Reach US$ 4,596.8 Million By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

Global Healthcare Simulators Market, by Product and Services Type (Interventional/ Surgical Simulators (Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators, Gynecology Simulators, Cardiovascular Simulators, Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators, and Other Interventional/Surgical Simulators), Endovascular Simulators, Ultrasound Simulators, Dental Simulators, Eye Simulators, Patient Simulation (Task Trainer Simulation and Manikin-based Simulation, and Standardized Patient Simulation), Web-based Simulation, and Simulation Training Services), by Fidelity (Anatomical Models) (Low-fidelity, Medium- fidelity, and High-fidelity), by End User (Academic Institutions & Research Centers, Hospitals, and Military Organizations), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 1,347.9 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Healthcare simulators find application in military administrations and it makes flying safer, maintain defense force readiness, and enhance patient safety. The healthcare simulators market growth is expected to be driven by advancements in medical simulation that will improve the ability for training military medical professionals. For instance, in 2016, Advanced Modular Manikin project was established by the Department of Defense, UW CREST, and industry producers to create a highly modifiable simulator for a wide variety of medical challenges.

Moreover, various organizations are focusing on developing smart manikins simulators that are very similar to real life situation and provide training for multiple objectives in a single system. For instance, in January 2018, Simulaids launched ALEX, which has speech recognition ability and HD camera. It verbally responds to clinical interview questions and can be operated from remote location. Airway, circulation, CPR, blood pressure, breathing, IV access, patient monitor, and BVM ventilation are the procedures that can be performed with this simulators.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share. For instance, in August 2014, 3D Systems acquired Simbionix, which was the global leader in 3D virtual reality surgical simulation and training. This technology by Simbionix was complementary with 3D System’s product offering.

Furthermore, web-based simulation programs combined with classroom teaching is a valuable resource, which will help in facilitating the development of students’ clinical competence. Therefore, rising demand for web-based simulation is directly associated with the rising number of medical institutes for providing students with clinical placement experience, especially in the field of medicine and nursing.

Browse 38 Market Data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 215 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare Simulators Market, By Products and Services (Interventional/ Surgical Simulators (Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators, Gynecology Simulators, Cardiovascular Simulators, Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators, and Other Interventional/Surgical Simulators), Endovascular Simulators, Ultrasound Simulators, Dental Simulators, Eye Simulators, Patient Simulation (Task Trainer Simulation, Manikin-based Simulation, and Standardized Patient Simulation), Web-based Simulation, and Simulation Training Services), By Fidelity (Anatomical Models) (Low- fidelity, Medium- fidelity, and High- fidelity), By End User (Academic Institutions & Research Centers, Hospitals, and Military Organizations), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026”

Moreover, the market growth is driven by new products launches by manufacturers in regular intervals with new technology and increasing fidelity. For instance, in May 2018, SimMan Vascular System was developed by Laerdal Medical, in collaboration with Mentice. It includes Mentice VIST technology and is largely adopted in pre- and in-hospital team training to support acute endovascular procedures.

Key Takeaways of the Global Healthcare Simulators Market:

The global healthcare simulators market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2018–2026). This is attributed to rising number of medical institutes and growing educational tourism. Also, rising adoption of simulators due to the benefits offered by these simulators in patient safety is expected to boost growth of the market.

Among product and services type, the anatomical models segment is expected to hold the major share, as various companies are offering interventional and surgical simulators to provide intensive learning with augmented reality to closely associate the models with human tissues. For instance, in January 2018, CAE Healthcare announced the release of CAE LucinaAR with Microsoft HoloLens, the world’s first augmented reality childbirth simulator with integrated mother-baby physiology.

Some of the key players operating in the global healthcare simulators market include Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Kyoto Kagaku, Mentice, Medaphor, CAE Healthcare, Gaumard Scientific Company, Limbs & Things, BT, Inc., Trandomed 3D, Inc., Fujian Zhongli Co., Ltd., and Tellyes Scientific Co., Ltd.

