Healthcare RFID Market Demands Booming Growth at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2030 | Alien Technology, LLC., GAO Group, Honeywell

The global healthcare RFID market is estimated to be over US$ 3.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2030.

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as growing adoption of automated process in hospitals and pharmacies. High efficacy of the RFID systems for inventory management in hospitals and to improved patient safety are anticipated to boost the growth of the healthcare RFID market over the forecast period. Extensive research and development by major companies or universities across the globe to introduce healthcare RFID technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to the market expansion. In 2019, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adopted RFID technology vaccination cards for Saudi children to improve vaccination process and avoid the delays and mistakes committed during vaccination.

Request Sample Report with Industry Insights of “Healthcare RFID Market” @

https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/199

Top Players:

The prominent players in the global healthcare RFID market are Alien Technology, LLC., GAO Group, Honeywell International Inc., Impinj, Inc., Mobile Aspects, Inc., STiD RFID, Radianse, RF Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Solstice Medical, LLC.

Growth Factor:

In healthcare industry RFID technology can be used in supply chain application, quality assurance application and for patient safety. These RFID technology can be deployed in hospitals and clinics to improve patient flow, reduce medial errors, improve asset utilization rates, mange inventories & implants, and among others. Many hospitals, Pharmacies and clinic adopted RFID technology to improve patient safety. Hospitals use RFID technology for patient tracking provide wrist bands to the patients with their complete information. These bands hold information about their medical history, treatment regimen, and details of the ailment. RFID readers and software enables surgeons to understand background of patients and provide a suitable treatment. This in turn aids to substantial growth of the healthcare RFID market.

RFID technology is also used in blood banks, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies for better workflow management. These system enable organizations manage stock, prevent stock out, overstock situations and also enable real-time data management to prevent inventory loss & theft. Moreover, increasing demand for these systems among medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and other life sciences companies to control inventory costs, is expected to propel the growth of healthcare RFID market.

The global healthcare RFID market has primarily been segmented into the following categories, viz. By Product, By Application and By End User

By Products:

Tags,

Readers,

Printers,

Software and Others

By Applications:

Tracking

Monitoring

Go For Interesting Discount Here:

https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/199

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in healthcare RFID market over forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of incorporating RFID coupled with growing concerns regarding the risk of medication errors which create lucrative opportunity for growth of the market in this region. For instance, in the U.S., rising number of hospitals, increasing regulations for patient safety, and mandates for tracking medical devices and high adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare services. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets for healthcare RFID in North America region.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HEALTHCARE RFID MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Tags Readers Printers Software Others GLOBAL HEALTHCARE RFID MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Tracking Monitoring GLOBAL HEALTHCARE RFID MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USERS Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Hospitals Research Institutes

Have any query? Inquiry here for Customization about report at:

https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/199

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us:

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com