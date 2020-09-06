Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, COVID 19 Analysis and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2030”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Hemostat sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over a upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Hemostat market for the year 2020 and beyond.

Topical absorbable hemostats including collagen, polysaccharide, gelatin, oxidized regenerated cellulose and combination hemostats comprises of an absorbable sponge, foam, pad and other material with a topical hemostatic agent used to apply on bleeding site. These products also used in surgical specialty procedures.

The market of topical absorbable hemostats is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increase in demand supported by rising surgery volumes. Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing geriatric population are driving the growth of market. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, more than 45% of American population suffers from at least one chronic condition requiring critical care. Moreover, increasing number of companies are investing on research and development expected to fuel the growth of market. For instance, Ethicon, LLC has ongoing clinical trial intended to study for surgical powder moderate parenchymal or soft tissue intraoperative bleeding.

The global topical absorbable hemostats market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in global topical absorbable hemostats uses in local as well as international market.

Global topical absorbable hemostats uses market reports cover clinical trial/pipeline prominent players like Baxter, C.R. Bard, Ethicon, Gelita, Pfizer, 3-D Matrix Ltd, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anika Therapeutics Inc, APRUS Bio-Medical Innovations Pvt Ltd, Arch Therapeutics Inc, Cellphire Inc, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Cresilon Inc, Endomedix Incorporated, Entegrion Inc, ETX Pharma Inc, Gamma Therapeutics Inc, GATT Technologies BV, gel-e Inc, Haemostatix Ltd, Hemostasis LLC, HLL Lifecare Ltd, Keratin Biosciences Inc, Leader Biomedical Europe BV, LifeBond Ltd, Protege Biomedical, Resorba GmbH, Sanara MedTech Inc, Sanofi Biosurgery Inc, Sea Run Holdings Inc, Therus Corporation, Thrombotargets Corp, United Health Products, Inc., Xcede Technologies Inc, and Other Prominent Players.

Market Segments

Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market by Products Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Combination Hemostats – Pads Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats Polysaccharide Based Hemostats Gelatin Based Hemostats Collagen Based Hemostats Others



Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

