Global Surrogacy Market Size to Reach USD 201.40 million by 2025 | CAGR 6.1

The global surrogacy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 201.40 million by 2025 from USD 112.80 million in 2015.

GET SAMPLE COPY @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1085

Surrogacy is a type of assisted reproduction in which the parents coordinate with a surrogate who carries their baby until birth. The method is generally used when the parents cannot give birth on their own.

Factors such as rising prevalence of fertility and growing number of fertility clinics are expected to drive the market growth. According to a data published by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in April 2020, approximately 10% of the women in the U.S. aged between 15 to 44 years have difficulty in getting pregnant. Other factors responsible for market growth includes increasing prevalence of infertility causative factors such as hormonal imbalance, alcohol consumption, & other such factors and rising awareness regarding assisted reproduction methods.

However, high cost involved in surrogacy procedures, taboos associated with surrogacy, especially in the developing countries, and stringent government regulations pertaining to commercial surrogacy is expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global surrogacy market has been segmented into type and technology.

On the basis of type, the global surrogacy market is divided into gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy. The gestational surrogacy segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high preference of gestational surgery due to fewer legal complications.

By technology, the global surrogacy market is classified into IVF with ICSI, IUI, and IVF without ICSI. The IVF with ICSI segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the rising popularity of the technique due to requirement of a less number of sperms.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global surrogacy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is divided into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. North America is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast, owing to the increasing number of births happened due to surrogacy. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in August 2015, the U.S. is one of the largest provider of surrogates with approximately 100 births per year in California and New Jersey, each.

Europe is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Europe market is expected to garner significant market share owing to the rising number of parental orders which are followed by a surrogate procedure. According to an article published by the University of Cambridge, the number of parental orders in the UK grew 3 times from 121 in 2011 to 368 in 2018. These numbers can be higher as well, as there is no compulsion of seeking a parental order in the country. According to the same source, a surrogate in Ukraine can earn up to USD 20,000 which is 8 times higher than the average annual income in the country. Therefore, such factors are expected to positively drive the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The surrogacy market is the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the growing number of specialty clinics for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART). According to the NCBI, as of August 2015, there were about 3,000 specialty ART clinics in India.

The LAMEA region is divided into Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA. The market in LAMEA is expected to witness slow and steady growth owing to the lack of legal framework. For instance, in the African country of Nigeria, the surrogacy agreements are merely based on simple contractual terms and there is no legal framework with respect to the practice of surrogacy in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players covered in the report include New Hope Fertility Center (India), IVI RMA Global (Spain), Clinic Scanfert (Russia), Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic (UAE), NOVA IVI Fertility (Spain), Houston Fertility Center (US), Ovation Fertility (US), Extraordinary Conceptions (US), Care Fertility Group (UK), and Growing Generations LLC (US), among others.

Few healthcare companies as well as fertility centers are involved in creating awareness regarding the surrogacy procedures, which is also boosting the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, the IVF Spring Fertility Clinics based in Mumbai, India launched a digital marketing campaign in order to create awareness regarding infertility and availability of various alternatives of having a child. With this, the clinic aimed at increasing its customer base. Furthermore, in March 2016, Merck Serono, a pharmaceutical company based in Germany launched a social initiative for raising the awareness and educating people regarding the solutions to fix infertility problems among the couples. Such factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1085

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/