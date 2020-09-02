Global RNA Based Therapeutics Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the RNA- based Therapeutic sector. It identifies those RNA- based Therapeutic market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The RNA- based Therapeutic market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on RNA- based Therapeutic market for the year 2020 and beyond.

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for RNA-based therapeutics was valued at US$ 1,756.5 Mn in 2019 and recording an exponential CAGR of 24.6% during the period of 2020-2028. RNA based therapy is a more efficient and accurate treatment strategy that modifies the faulty gene product by targeting RNA precursors using inherent therapies. Various biotech and pharmaceutical companies are developing RNA-based therapeutics to precisely regulate disease-causing genes and their alternatives. Only a few RNA-based therapies are currently approved in the market, and numerous are in different phases of clinical trials. In 2018, the first therapeutic RNA-based oligonucleotide was approved by the U.S. FDA. The further approval of RNA based therapeutics in the coming years is expected to propel the market growth significantly. Additionally, a growing number of strategic collaboration among the key companies operating in the market is expected to drive market growth significantly over the forecast period.

Global RNA- based therapeutic market reports cover prominent players such as Akcea Therapeutics Inc, Biogen Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Ophthotech Corporation, Olix Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd , Acuitas Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Gene Signal , Gradalis, iCo Therapeutics, Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences), Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Marina Biotech, miRagen Therapeutics, Mirna Therapeutics Inc, OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaxis Ltd, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche), Sarepta Therapeutics, Sirnaomics Inc., and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals among others.

Market Segments

Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market by Drug class Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 RNA Aptamer siRNA Antisense RNA mRNA

Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market Based on Therapeutic Area Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Oncology Genetic Disorder Ophthalmology Hematological Disorders Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Others

Global RNA- based Therapeutic Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

