Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Neuropsychiatric Drugs sector. It identifies those Neuropsychiatric Drugs market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The Neuropsychiatric Drugs market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Neuropsychiatric Drugs market for the year 2020 and beyond.

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for neuropsychiatric drugs was valued at US$ 14,448.6 Mn in 2019 and recording an exponential CAGR of 4.2% during the period of 2020-2028. The neuropsychiatric drug market is a well-established market with the availability of numerous drugs in the market. Additionally, the presence of various novel drugs in different stages of treating diseases such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, psychotic depression, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Companies such as Sage Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Takeda, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, etc. has various drugs in their pipeline for treatment for neuropsychiatric drugs. The approval of these drugs in the market during the forecast period is expected to boost market growth significantly in the coming years.

The neuropsychiatric drugs market is fragmented with the presence of various players that operate in drug development for various disease indications and has a strong presence in local as well as international market. Global neuropsychiatric drugs market reports cover prominent players such as Novartis, Pfizer, Otsuka, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Sunovion, AstraZeneca, Actavis Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol Myers, Sage Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Takeda, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC among others.

Market Segments

Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market by Drug Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Typical Antipsychotics

Prochlorperazine

Haloperidol

Others Atypical Antipsychotics

Aripiprazole

Asenapine

Cariprazine

Clozapine

Lurasidone

Olanzapine

Risperidone

Others

Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Based on Indication Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Schizophrenia Bipolar Disorder Psychotic Depression Others

Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Based on Route of Administration Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Oral Parenteral

Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

