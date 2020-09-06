Global Kombucha Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Kombucha Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for was valued at US$ 1685.69 Mn in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ XX million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of XX% during the period of 2020-2028.

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Kombucha sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over a upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Kombucha market for the year 2020 and beyond.

Kombucha is a fermented tea, it is kind of health drink made by fermenting tea and sugar with the microbial culture including yeast, mold and bacteria. Kombucha have similar characteristics like probiotic products. It can be added with various essences to add different tastes to the drink.

Increasing consumer preference for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and raising awareness regarding the inherent nutritional benefits of the product is expected lucrative growth in kombucha market. Additionally, it has been found to improve digestive health, body functioning, and lift up mood and energy levels. increasing popularity of the product attributed to its unique flavor and fizzy taste are some pick points to generate the greater number of consumers. Moreover, kombucha is also found effective for the treatment of cancer, arthritis, degenerative diseases and rebuilding connective tissues. More number of companies are heavily investing in new product development to the need of consumer inclination toward healthy drinks and new flavors.

The Global Kombucha market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in global Kombucha uses in local as well as international market.

Global kombucha uses market reports cover clinical trial/pipeline prominent players like Buchi Kombucha, Cell – Nique Corporation, Equinox Kombucha, Fix8 Kombucha, Flying Embers, Gt’s Kombucha, GUTsy Captain, Hain Celestial Group, Health-Ade LLC, Heal Probiotics, HIGH COUNTRY, Kevita, Inc., Kombucha Me Pty Ltd., Kombucha Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Local Roots Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc., Nesalla Kombucha, Pronatura, Red Bull GmbH, Reed’s Inc., Revive Kombucha, SOUL BREW KOMBUCHA, Strappa Live Kombucha, the Humm Kombucha LLC, Townshend’s Tea Company and Yogi Tea among others.

Market Segments

Global Kombucha Market by Flavor Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Regular/Original Herbs & Spices Citrus Berries Apple Coconut & Mangoes Flowers Others



Global Kombucha Market by Distribution Channel Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Food and Drink Specialty Store Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Online Retail Others



Global Kombucha Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global kombucha uses Market

To receive industry overview and future trends global kombucha uses market

To analyze the global kombucha uses market drivers and challenges

To get information on global kombucha uses size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global kombucha uses industry

