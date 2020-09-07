Global Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Reach 22.16 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.0%

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period to reach USD 22.16 billion by 2027 from USD 15.68 billion in 2019.

Hemodialysis is a process in which blood is pumped out of the body to an artificial kidney machine and then it is returned to the body through tubes which are connected to the machine. Peritoneal dialysis is the process in which the inside lining of the belly functions as a natural filter.

Factors such as rising prevalence of end stage renal disease & kidney failure and growing preference dialysis due to shortage of organ donors are expected to drive the market growth. According to a data published by the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in December 2016, approximately 661,000 Americans suffered from kidney failure. Other factors responsible for market growth includes increasing technological advancements and incidence rate of chronic renal dysfunction.

However, high cost involved in the procedures and reimbursement constraints in the developing economies is expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into type, dialysis site, modality, and product.

On the basis of type, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further segmented into short-term catheter, chronic catheter, graft, and fistula. The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high preference of the dialysis technique.

By dialysis site, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is classified into hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. The home dialysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its high preference due to its affordability over the other end users and rising demand for home healthcare-based devices.

Based upon the modality, the market is bifurcated into conventional and daily. The daily segment is further divided into day time and night time. Conventional modality is preferred most which contributes to its large market share.

The market based on the product is divided into devices and consumables. The devices segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high cost of the dialysis devices.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is divided into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. North America is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast, owing to the rising preference of dialysis treatment over kidney transplants. According to the National Kidney Foundation, as of 2017, in the US, more than 500,000 patients received dialysis treatment over 200,000 kidney transplant patients.

Europe is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Europe market is expected to garner significant market share owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease. According to a data published by Kidney Care UK, currently 3 million people in the UK are suffering from chronic kidney disease.

The Asia-Pacific region is segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the growing number of dialysis centers in the region. According to an independent study, there were 763 dialysis centers in Korea as of 2014.

The LAMEA region is divided into Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA. The market in LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising cases of renal diseases and the slowly developing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players covered in the report include Fresenius Medical Care AG & CO. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Becton, DIckisnon & Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Cook, Angiodynamics Inc., Medtronic, and Asahi Kasei Corp., among others.

Some of the major developments by these companies are as follows:

December 2018 – Fresenius Medical acquired 70% shares in Guangzhou KangNiDaiSI Medical Investment Co. Ltd, a provider of dialysis and related chronic disease services. With this, the company expanded its distribution network in China.

September 2018 – B. Braun Melsungen AG opened a new production site in Saxony, Germany. With this, the company increased the production capacity of advanced dialysis products in Germany.

May 2017 – DaVita Inc. acquired Purity Dialysis in the US. With this, it expanded dialysis care business in the country.

