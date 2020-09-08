Global Duodenoscopes Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Volume and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Duodenoscopes Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028”

Duodenoscope is a viewing endoscope which is designed side-viewing endoscope for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) that make use of fluoroscopic imaging procedure to diagnose diseases associated with bile ducts and pancreas. Duodenoscope is composed of flexible, lighted weighted tubes that are inserted through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the small intestine.

Raising prevalence of various gastrointestinal conditions including pancreatic, bile duct cancer tumours are some factors fuelling the growth of the global duodenoscopes market. Moreover, Increasing spend on research and development to development more advance duodenoscopes to avoid transmission of infectious agent through duodenoscopes and raising FDA activities to identifying the causes and risk factors for transmission of infectious agents is another driver to drive the market. On the other flip side, increasing evidences of transmission with hospital acquired and other infectious agents, like antibiotic drug-resistant infections restraining the growth of market. For instance, in 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted the FDA regarding incidences of multidrug resistant bacterial infections due to duodenoscopes.

The Global Duodenoscopes market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in global duodenoscopes uses in local as well as international market.

Global Duodenoscopes uses market reports cover clinical trial/pipeline prominent players like Fujifilm Corporation, Karl Storz Endoscopy, Olympus Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical) and Cook Medical among others.

Market Segments

Global Duodenoscopes Market by Product Type Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2030 Flexible Video Duodenoscopes Single-Use Duodenoscopes



Global Duodenoscopes Market by Application Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028 Diagnostic Therapeutic/Treatment



Global Duodenoscopes Market Based on Procedure Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028 ERCP EUS Others



Global Duodenoscopes Market Based on End Users Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028 Gastroenterology Clinics Hospitals General and Paediatric Surgeon



Global Duodenoscopes Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Duodenoscopes Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Duodenoscopes Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Duodenoscopes Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Duodenoscopes Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Duodenoscopes Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2020-2028

