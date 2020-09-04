Global Covid Testing Kit Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Updated Research Report of Covid Testing Kit Market 2020-2025:

Summary:

Overview

In December 2019, reports arose that a mysterious new form of illness had affected hundreds of people in the China region. Some were in a critical situation, and large number of people had died due to it.

Coronaviruses from the animals have evolved (changed) into a new human coronavirus that can spread from person-to-person. This is what happened with the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease known as COVID-19. Diseases due to coronaviruses in people usually cause mild to moderate illness, like the common cold.

Like other respiratory illnesses, like influenza, human coronaviruses most commonly spread to others from an infected person who has symptoms through, droplets produced through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as caring for an infected person, touching a surface or object with the virus on it, then touching nose, mouth, or eyes before washing hands.

Furthermore, the application of the COVID-19 test kit is to detect viruses, monitor, and intend to track the spread of diseases like influenza, which is expected to grow the global COVID-19 testing kit market size.

Also, many foundations have also funded heavily in curing diseases such as Gates Foundation has funded about USD 20 million in the cause. The Gates Foundation has also pledged USD 5 million to the local response attempts to resist the disease from spreading in the expansion of testing and analysis.

Increasing cases of Corona infected patients global market

The confirmed cases of corona virus are increasing rapidly across the globe. With China and Italy most affected by it. Corona virus illness was first discovered in China and has spread to numerous country, China has highest case of corona infected people. Whereas as the number of dead in Italy due to COVID-19 has doubled China despite population of Italy comparatively lower than China by huge number.

Shortage of COVID-19 kit is expected to the drive the market growth

As COVID-19 is a newly discovered disease, there is huge shortage of kit across the world. With scientist and different leading medical companies working day and night to develop COVID-19 kit. As the disease has spread across the globe and without any proper manufacturing facility to the kit production has caused numerous death and spread of disease. These factor are expected to drive the global COVID-19 market across the globe during forecast period.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Nucleic Acid Testing

Antibody Testing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Scientific Research

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cellex

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Abbott

BioMedomics

BD

Roche

Chembio Diagnostics

Safecare Bio-Tech

Mount Sinai Laboratory

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

ADVAITE

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Guangdong Hecin-Scientific

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Dynamiker Biotechnology (Tianjin)

Innovita Biological Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Covid Testing Kit by Players

4 Covid Testing Kit by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Covid Testing Kit Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued………

