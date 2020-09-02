Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market to Garner US$ 21.8 Billion Threshold By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market, by Drug Class (Bronchodilators (Beta 2-Agonists, Anticholinergics, Theophyllines), Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors, Steroids, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Inhalation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 14,209.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2018-2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing focus of key players on collaborations and partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches. Moreover, active involvement by market players to improve medication adherence in COPD patients, increasing awareness about the disease, and research and development are further expected to drive growth of the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, ResMed Inc. launched its portable oxygen concentrator, Mobi in the U.S. for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other chronic diseases. Similarly, in 2018, Adherium, a digital health platform company focusing on improving medication adherence and patient outcomes, launched Hailie solution in the U.S. The Hailie solution is designed to help patients achieve better adherence by providing people who live with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with the tools to manage their condition. Moreover, in 2018, Adherium, and Vitalus Health entered into a collaboration to combine the benefits of Adherium’s Hailie solution, and Vitalus Health provider system. These above factors are expected to drive growth of the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth over the forecast period.

In 2018, the COPD Foundation launched the COPD Pocket Consultant Guide (PCG) app for healthcare providers which is designed to support the treatment and management of COPD. In 2018, Adherium, launched the Hailie Global Brand, which was a rebrand of the existing Smartinhaler brand and included the free Hailie app, an asthma and COPD tracking solution.

Furthermore, in 2015, COPD Foundation launched COPD360, an innovative approach to accelerate research and develop new treatment options for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). AstraZeneca is the founding sponsor of this initiative and COPD360 will enroll around 125,000 patients, who have agreed to share their health data, in the integrated database, giving researchers a chance to explore patient-reported outcomes and new observational data.

Key Takeaways of the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market:

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to rising prevalence of COPD and rising need for better treatment

over the forecast period (2018-2026), attributed to rising prevalence of COPD and rising need for better treatment Key players are focusing on improving existing treatment options, research and development for new treatments, and increasing awareness of the diseases, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period

Key players operating in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market include AstraZeneca Plc, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA.

