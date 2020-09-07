Global Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market was Valued at USD 354 Mn in 2019, and is anticipated to Reach 446 Mn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020-2027

The global chronic hemodialysis catheter market is estimated to reach USD 446 million by 2027 from USD 354 million in 2019. The market is expected to register a significant growth rate of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Chronic hemodialysis is a treatment method for treatment of children suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of end stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease are expected to drive the market growth. According to a data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2016, in the US near about 1,25,000 people started treatment for end stage kidney disease. Other factors responsible for market growth include the rising technological advancements and favorable reimbursement policies in the developed economies.

However, complications associated with the hemodialysis catheters are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global chronic hemodialysis catheter market has been segmented into type of tip, material, and end user.

On the basis of type of tip, the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market is divided into step-tip, split-tip, and symmetric tip catheters. The split-tip segment is further segmented into with side holes and without side holes. The step-tip segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to increasing demand for step-tip catheters due to its high efficiency in the hemodialysis procedure.

By material, the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market is bifurcated into silicone and polyurethane (PUR). The polyurethane segment held the largest market share owing to its rising adoption of PUR catheters due to its durability factor which increases its demand.

Based upon the end user, the market is categorized into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. The in-center dialysis segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to its high preference for carrying out the dialysis procedures.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market is segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. North America held the largest market share owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease. According to a data published by the CDC, as of 2019, approximately 37 million people in the US suffered from chronic kidney disease. Europe is divided into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The market in the Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, among others. According to the Office for National Statistics, the healthcare expenditure in the UK was 9.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is further classified into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to rising incidence rate of renal disease. According to a report published by an independent source, the chronic kidney disease affects approximately 14% of the population in Asia. LAMEA region is segmented into Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA. The market in LAMEA is expected to witness significant market growth owing to the increasing geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization, the geriatric population in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach 67 million by 2025 and 163 million by 2050 from 43 million in 2010.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players covered in the report include AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA (Germany), Medical Components, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nipro Medical Corporation (US), and Teleflex Incorporated (US), among others. These companies are involved in mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations for gaining a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, B.Braun acquired Nephtec GmbH and hence strengthened its product portfolio in the field of dialysis and its equipment. Furthermore, in February 2019, Fresenius acquired NxStage Medical, Inc., which is into development, production, and marketing of medical devices for using in home dialysis and critical care. With this, Fresenius expanded its product portfolio. Additionally, in October 2017, Teleflex Incorporated acquired NeoTract, Inc., which deals in minimally invasive and clinically effective devices for addressing the needs in the urology field. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio.

