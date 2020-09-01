Global Bone Sonometer Market to Garner US$ 1.2 Billion By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The global bone sonometer market, by Design (Portable Bone Sonometer and Stand Alone Bone Sonometer), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 864.3 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Bone sonometer is a type of bone densitometry devices that uses sound waves, which strike with bone tissues and offer crucial details about the same in graphical manners. It is used to evaluate the health of peripheral skeletal bones in body by use of radiology technique such as ultrasound sonography. It is one of the most important techniques in assessing bone health, which can eventual prevent potential fracture incidences in cases of osteoporosis. Various peripheral skeletal sites that can be assessed with bone sonometer are calcaneus, phalanges of the hand, and tibia. Furthermore, it can also evaluate the structural and biomechanical properties of bone that contributes to bone strength. Bone sonometer is manufactured with a number of features including safe and non-invasive equipment and is easy to use and move due to portability. It can be used to check mineral status in all age groups including children, adults, and geriatric population.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of osteoporosis and fractures is expected to drive growth of the global bone sonometer market during the forecast period. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation factsheet 2018, worldwide, osteoporosis causes over 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 second, 1 in 3 women over age 50 will experience osteoporotic fractures, compared to 1 in 5 men aged over 50 worldwide, in the next decade. Moreover, global scale malnourishment and nutritional deficiency in children may lead to juvenile osteoporosis and risk of fracture, which would create strong demand for bone sonometer in the market. Major market players are involved in product development, in order to expand product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2017, Bone Index Ltd., one of Europe’s top new manufacturers of medical devices, received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the second generation Bindex point-of-care device model to help in osteoporosis diagnosis. This device provides point-of-care based on pulse-echo ultrasound technique.

Key Takeaways of the Global Bone Sonometer market:

The global bone sonometer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of osteoporosis, growing awareness about preventive bone health, and increased geriatric population worldwide

On the basis of design, portable bone sonometer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global bone sonometer market during the forecast period. This is owing to its convenience of use, affordable cost as compared to standalone devices, and technological upgradation

On the basis of end users, hospital segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global bone sonometer market over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that hospitals are conventionally preferred healthcare facility by patients for osteoporosis diagnostics and treatment. Moreover, hospitals are equipped with variety of equipment for bone density scanning therefore, it is most likely to hold large share among all end users in the bone sonometer market.

Among regions, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global bone sonometer market, followed by Europe. There is the highest per capita healthcare expenditure and its robust healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. makes it an attractive destination for the global bone sonometer market. According to statistics by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis and low bone mass are currently estimated to be a major public health threat, which affects about 44 million in population with age 50 years and above in the U.S.

Key players operating in the global bone sonometer market include, Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Echolight, DMS Imaging, Osteocys Co. Ltd., BeamMed Ltd., Medilink, and Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

