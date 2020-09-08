Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) helping cosmetic industry to cater personalizes cosmetic products to potential customers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) understand the data behind shopping habits that can be utilized to create virtual retail experiences by using digital platforms. Moreover, based upon similar products shoppers have viewed, liked or purchased Cosmetic companies can offer customised recommendations to consumers.

Increasing in ecommerce industry and technological advancement expected to show lucrative growth in Artificial Intelligence in beauty and cosmetic market. Artificial Intelligence comprises number of applications including relevant recommendations, facial recognition cosmetics, personalised cosmetic by using questionnaire and facial recognition. Moreover, adaptation of these technologies by cosmetic industry expected to drive the lucrative growth on market. For instance, at L’Oreal has developed AI based skin tracker sensor that can recommends the skin needs.

The Global artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in global artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics uses in local as well as international market.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics uses market reports cover clinical trial/pipeline prominent players like L’Oréal’s (Modiface, Hair Coach), Beiersdorf (NIVEA SKiN GUiDE), Olay (Skin Care App), Shiseido (Optune System), CRIXlabs (DBA Quantified Skin), Procter & Gamble (Opte Wand), Yours Skincare, My Beauty Matches, EpigenCare Inc., mySkin, Haut.AI, Luna Fofo, Revieve, ANOKAI. CA., Youth Laboratories, Pure & Mine, Glory Skincare, Nioxin, New Kinpo Group, Perfect Corp, Symrise (Philyra), Function of Beauty LLC, Coty Inc. (Rimmel), Estée Lauder, Sephora USA, Inc. (Virtual Artist), Spruce Beauty , Givaudan, Beautystack and Polyfins Technology Inc among others.

Market Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market by Service/Products Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2030 Personalized Recommendation Tools Performance Marketing Measurement Platforms Demand Forecasting and Supply Chain Tools Real-time Customer Service Platforms AI-based Beauty Devices



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market by Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Skincare Haircare Make-up Fragrances Others



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

