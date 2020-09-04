Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (Adcs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Competitive Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies sector. It identifies those Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies market for the year 2020 and beyond.

Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) characterize a promising and a competent approach for targeted cancer therapy. The type of antibody used to generate the drug is selected based upon unique biomarkers found on the cancer cells to be targeted. ADCs are also intended to allow the use of highly potent payloads which normally are not tolerable due to high levels of toxicity. With improved standards of living throughout the world leading to more cancer diagnoses, ADCs are likely to witness significant growth in oncology, biologics and medicine in general in the near future. Novel innovations in Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are becoming increasingly mainstream in the targeted cancer therapy. As such, Biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical companies are investing, collaborating, and partnering in all ranges of ADC-based technology that includes linker technology, antibody production, the conjugation process and the identification of biomarkers on malignant cells.

Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in growing geriatric population are the major growth factors for the market. Moreover, upsurge in obese population and growing research activities on antibody therapies further bolstered the demand for aviation connectors in the market. Emerging economies of the developing nations such as China and India leading to expansion and technological advancement of healthcare and is likely to offer a number of growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies producers in local as well as international market.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies market reports cover prominent players such as Seattle Genetics, Inc., ImmunoGen, Ambrx, Catalent Biologics, Immunomedics, Mersana Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, Iksuda Therapeutics, LegoChem Biosciences, LinXis, ADC therapeutics, NBE Therapeutics, Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd., Angiex, Levena Biopharma, Synthon, Zymeworks, Spirogen, Cerbios-Pharma, and other prominent players.

Market Segments

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market Based on ADC Linker Technologies Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Non-cleavable Linkers Cleavable Linkers

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market Based on ADC Conjugation Technologies Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Chemical Conjugation Enzymatic Conjugation



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market Based on End-user (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Leukemia Lymphoma Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer Lung Cancer Brain Tumor

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) – Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

