Freeze-Drying Equipment Market to Garner US$ 68,817.1 Million By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Global Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market, by Scale of Production (Industry Scale, Pilot Scale, and Lab Scale), by Product Type (Tray-style Freeze Dryers, Manifold Freeze Dryers, and Rotary Freeze Dryers), by Application (Research, Drug Development, Nutraceuticals, and Medical Diagnostics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 2,116.5 Million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2018-2026). The lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributed to the presence of robust biopharmaceutical pipeline therapeutics, increasing research and development activities in biotechnology, and academic institutes.

Increasing technological advancements in freeze drying methods is expected to augment growth of market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements in lyophilization/freeze drying technology offered by the manufacturers to facilitate research and development is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, Millrock Technology Inc. developed a freeze dryer named Revo, which offers the most advanced programmable logic controller (PC/PLC) system, which has data collection and self-testing features, with the best freeze drying components, and design techniques for small scale production needs.

Similarly, in January 2018, researchers at Purdue University and industry members from pharmaceutical sectors entered into a collaboration with the Advanced Lyophilization Technology Hub, or LyoHub to transform or modernize the freeze-drying or lyophilization process. The collaboration aims to develop high-quality products at a lower cost and to develop less bulky sensors with advanced process analytical technology. Moreover, in 2017, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. launched Prestige Lyotechnology, a novel lyophilization method that enables the preservation of living cells within tissues while stored at ambient temperatures. The technology is expected to benefit cellular therapies and placental products.

Moreover, rising demand for contract lyophilization/ freeze drying service activities by pharmaceutical industries is expected to augment the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical launched a new bulk lyophilisation (freeze-drying) service for Pharma industries. The company will use the process to support clients in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, in order to assist in the manufacturing of bulk intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) by lyophilisation.

Browse 48 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 216 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market”- Global Forecast to 2026, by Scale of Production (Industry Scale, Pilot Scale, and Lab Scale), by Product Type (Tray-style Freeze Dryers, Manifold Freeze Dryers, and Rotary Freeze Dryers), by Application (Research, Drug Development, Nutraceuticals, and Medical Diagnostics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Moreover, key players are focusing on product development for launching technologically advanced freeze drying equipment for industrial production of pharmaceuticals and biotech products. For instance, in 2017, Labconco Corporation launched LYo-Works OS, with a 5″ color touch screen display built to empower scientists and researchers Smartphone-compatible e-mail notifications that offer updates about sample status and system alerts. Similarly, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, launched Lyovapor platform for Lyovapor L-300 with Infinite-Technology and Infinite-Control that offers continuous sublimation and controls the entire process of all relevant parameters using mobile devices in 2017. Additionally, in 2014, SP Scientific launched the versatile bench top freeze dryer named AdVantage Pro with Intellitronics controller that offers enhanced functionality and intuitive touch screen navigation. It also combines development and pilot scale capabilities in a convenient bench top unit. Furthermore, in 2014, Azbil Telstar, S.L. launched a new version of the pilot-scale freeze dryer, Lyobeta, specifically designed for small scale formulation, research and development work.

Key Takeaways of the Lyophilization/Freeze Drying Equipment Market:

The global lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, attributed to the robust presence of pipeline products, major research activities undertaken by the biotech and pharma companies, and increasing number of funding by the government organizations

Among application, therapeutics segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing number of genetically engineered products such as recombinant insulin, erythropoietin, and to treat various human diseases

Among end user, pharmaceutical industries segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market over the forecast period, attributed to the higher number of drug development protocols and research carried out in the settings for therapeutic production

Key players operating in the global lyophilization/freeze drying equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Millrock Technology Inc., Zirbus Technology GmbH, SP Scientific, Azbil Telstar, S.L., Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd., Martin Christ GmbH, GEA Group, and Cuddon Freeze Dry, among others

