Everything You Need to Know about Surgical Weight Loss

Most surgical weight loss procedures (also known as bariatric procedures) are quite serious, even when they are being performed by a licensed plastic surgeon. Which is why it is both logical and wise to first do your own research about the surgical procedure you might be considering. Read on as we take a brief look through the most important aspects of weight loss surgery.

When Can Weight Loss Surgery Help You?

Losing excess weight via bariatric surgery is a viable option for anyone who is:

Suffering from overweight/obesity related physical and mental issues

Unable to get rid of fat from a particular section of their body (love handles, face, thighs)

Willing to follow a post-surgery weight management regimen involving methodical exercising and a proper diet

What are the Various Bariatric Procedures?

The names vary at times, but the following should provide a comprehensive idea regarding the procedures which are performed as a part of surgical bariatrics.

Cosmetic surgery for body contouring – Non-invasive and safe laser surgery for getting rid of stubborn fat from specific sections of the body

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band – An inflatable, balloon band surgically attached to the upper stomach makes the patient feel full after eating only a fraction of what they normally eat

Intra-Gastric Balloon : The intra-gastric balloon is placed into the stomach via a small tube through the oral cavity for roughly six months to reduce consumption

Gastric Sleeve – A major portion of the patient's stomach is permanently removed to reduce their food intake capacity

Gastric Bypass – Upper stomach is stapled to reduce the patient's food intake capacity and their small intestine is attached directly to the small pouch for reduced calorie absorption

Duodenal Switch – Commonly referred to as biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, it's a more complex and very risky version of the gastric bypass

What Results Should You Expect After Going Through Any of the Procedures?

As the procedures are quite varied in their application, process and goals, it’s not possible to answer this question without considering the variables first. Then there are also additional variables such as:

The condition of the patient in respect to the bariatric surgery

Associative, disruptive, or restrictive medical conditions, if present

The operating plastic surgeon’s training, experience, and skill

Despite that, the surgeon should be able to match the expectations set by him/her before the surgery quite closely. If they cannot do so, then there might be scope for medical malpractice lawsuits. Avoid such situations altogether by only choosing a well-reputed clinic and surgeon for the procedure you need.

Keep in mind that major bariatric surgeries do not come without their own set of risks and might cause permanent complications such as malnutrition, which might not even be possible to correct. A non-invasive surgery, on the other hand, offers a more cosmetic change that can be adopted with an active and healthy lifestyle for amazing effects, without placing bands inside your stomach or cutting out most of it for that matter!